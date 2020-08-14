Sheraton Maldives wins multiple global recognitions

Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards has recognised Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa among the top 10 per cent of hospitality businesses around the globe.

Travellers’ Choice (formerly Certificate of Excellence) recognises properties that earn consistently great user reviews. Travellers’ Choice winners are among the 10 per cent of hotels on Tripadvisor.

The Travellers’ Choice Awards are based on millions of reviews and ratings, and this year’s winners are based on reviews from 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Meanwhile, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa also received high marks from voters of the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Magazine. The Readers’ Travel Awards 2020 of the magazine ranks the resort in the Top 10 of the Best Luxury Beach Resorts and Dining Experiences in Maldives.

Luxury Lifestyle Awards, run by Luxury Lifestyle Magazine in partnership with Blue Bay Travel, saw thousands of readers deliberating over the shortlisted nominees for some of the industry’s most astonishing travel destinations and show-stopping hotels, across a variety of travel-related categories.

Designed to reward the travel industry elite for excellence in a number of categories, nominees were narrowed down by an expert panel of judges, according to a strict set of criteria, before being set free on the hordes of readers to pick their favourite.

“Although there’s unfavourable circumstance this year, we are extremely honoured to be recognised by the prestigious industry-recognised credentials of our dedication and effort,” Emilio Fortini, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“In addition to the recently completed $20 million renovations of the resort, we also introduced the coral conversation program earlier this year, with the goal to rehabilitate some of the coral reefs that had been damaged. The program is designed to educate guests in a fun and interactive manner through coral fragment plantation.”

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is situated on the private island of Furanafushi, just a 15 minute speedboat ride away from the Maldives main Velana International Airport.

The five-star resort offers 176 guest rooms designed to blend into the surrounding turquoise waters, pristine beaches and lush greenery.

In addition to seven unique restaurants and bars, the Shine Spa for Sheraton located on its very own island, and three outdoor tropical fresh water pools, the resort caters to all guests and is the perfect destination for honeymooners, families with young children or teens and solo travellers alike.

Nightly rates at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa (www.sheratonmaldives.com; +960 664 2010) start from $400/£315 per night based on two people sharing a Deluxe Garden View King Room on a B&B basis.