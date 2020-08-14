Hide away at Hideaway Beach Resort

With the possibility of travel now on the horizon, many people are planning a much needed holiday, in search of a destination where they can feel comfortable and safe and where social distancing is available.

At Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, Maldives, you don’t have to enforce social distancing — it comes naturally! Social distancing is effortless and not a new trend at Hideaway Beach Resort – it has always been this way.

The resort has always wanted to offer its guests complete escapism, offering a getaway like no other in a part of the Maldives which is untouched by mass tourism. Hideaway Beach Resort is found in the northern reaches of the country in the Haa Alifu Atoll.

When it comes to space and privacy, Hideaway Beach Resort easily provides some of the largest beachfront villas in the Maldives. Each villa has its own expansive private deck and beach, hidden away among lush tropical gardens for complete privacy.

With only five per cent of the island occupied by the villas and outlets, the island offers a lot of space and privacy when discovering more of this tropical oasis.

Personalise your stay

Guests can also book private dining experiences, to be served in the comfort of their villas, on their decks, in their gardens or even on their private beach.

Customised excursions are available for the chance to explore more of the untouched reefs and deserted sandbanks in the area.

Guests can even reach the resort by chartering a private seaplane or by private boat, as the resort marina provides a berth for yacht owners.

Social distancing is, and has been a hallmark of Hideaway Beach Resort Maldives. It’s in their DNA!

Hideaway Beach Resort is located on the crescent-shaped island of Dhonakulhi in the northernmost Haa Alif atoll of the Maldives, 290km from capital Male. Characteristic features are unique quietness, comfort and privacy in a 297,000sqm tropical setting.

A total of 103 spacious villas in 10 categories are situated at a great distance from each other, either amongst evergreen tropical vegetation or above the turquoise blue lagoon. A personal butler is available in almost all villa categories and fulfils all guest wishes. The resort’s culinary diversity is reflected in four restaurants and bars.

With a paradisiacal house reef to be explored directly from the beach, Hideaway Beach Resort is the only hotel in the Maldives with a fully equipped harbour. It also offers the largest rum and whiskey menu in the Maldives, and is home to The Spa at Hideaway Maldives, diving school Meridis Dive & Relax, and a professionally supervised Kids Club.

For reservation and queries, please contact reservations@hideawaybeachmaldives.com or visit the resort’s website: www.hideawaybeachmaldives.com.