The Ritz-Carlton appoints Lamya Sebti as marketing director for debut Maldives resort

76 views August 4, 2020

The Ritz-Carlton has appointed Lamya Sebti as Director of Marketing (pre-opening) for The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands, the upcoming debut hotel in Maldives by Marriott International’s flagship luxury brand.

Lamya is a Moroccan native with over 15 years of extensive marketing experience, having led marketing and communications for world-renowned hospitality brands such as The Ritz-Carlton by Marriott International and Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts by Accor.

No stranger to Marriott and The Ritz-Carlton, Lamya joined The Ritz-Carlton Maldives pre-opening team on August 1 from her most recent post as Director of Marketing and Communications at The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain.

She previously held the post of multi-property Director of Marketing and Communications at The Ritz-Carlton, Rabat Dar Es Salam and The Ritz-Carlton, Tamuda Bay, Morocco.

Prior to that, she served as the Group Director of Marketing for MMC Catering, Groupe Lenôtre in Kuwait.

Lamya initially jointed The Ritz-Carlton brand in 2013 as a Marketing and Communications Consultant for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Jnan Amar Polo Club, and Jnan Amar Polo Academy in Morocco.

Before joining The Ritz-Carlton, she served as the Director of Marketing and Communications for Palmeraie Hotels & Resorts in Morocco, and as the Director of Marketing for Mövenpick Tower & Suites in Qatar.

Lamya holds a Bachelor’s Degree in International Business and a Certificate in Hospitality Marketing from KEDGE Business School in Marseille, France.

Working alongside Mafalda Tavares, the Director of Sales and Marketing at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Lamya will focus on driving and developing the marketing and communications strategies to reinforce the positioning of The Ritz-Carlton brand in the Maldives.

Located in North Male Atoll, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands will be part of Rah Falhu Huraa lagoon development, a lively integrated Marina Village and Resort Destination with world-class luxury living and recreation facilities.

Stretching over four islands, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands will feature a collection of 100 island and overwater villas. The resort’s five food and beverage options, distributed throughout the four islands, will offer guests all-day dining along with Italian, Chinese and Japanese teppanyaki specialties. Uniquely designed facilities include an experiential Kids Club, Recreation Club and Spa.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands is 50 minutes away from the Maldives main Velana International Airport by speedboat and 10 minutes by seaplane.

Part of Marriott International, the iconic Ritz-Carlton has 101 luxury hotels and resorts in 30 countries and territories with 27,650 rooms.

Marriott already runs five resorts in the Maldives: The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and Spa, W Maldives, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, and the JW Marriott Maldives Resort and Spa.

