The Ritz-Carlton appoints Aminath Raushaa Haadhee as marketing manager for debut Maldives resort

The Ritz-Carlton has appointed Aminath ‘Aimy’ Raushaa Haadhee as Marketing Manager (pre-opening) for The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands, the upcoming debut hotel in Maldives by Marriott International’s flagship luxury brand.

A Maldivian national, Aimy began her new assignment with The Ritz-Carlton Maldives on August 1.

She brings to her role over 10 years of experience in the hospitality arena, having worked with leading international hotel chains in the Maldives.

Most recently, Aimy served as the Public Relations Manager for LUX* North Male Atoll. She oversaw the entire communications related activities of the resort, including public relations, marketing, photography and collaterals.

Prior to her assignment with LUX* Hotels, Aimy was the Sales and Marketing Coordinator at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives.

During the early days of her career, she held roles in reservations and front office departments of several luxury resorts in the Maldives, including Cheval Blanc Randheli, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, and Shangri-La’s Villingili Resort & Spa.

Located in North Male Atoll, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands will be part of Rah Falhu Huraa lagoon development, a lively integrated Marina Village and Resort Destination with world-class luxury living and recreation facilities.

Stretching over four islands, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands will feature a collection of 100 island and overwater villas. The resort’s five food and beverage options, distributed throughout the four islands, will offer guests all-day dining along with Italian, Chinese and Japanese teppanyaki specialties. Uniquely designed facilities include an experiential Kids Club, Recreation Club and Spa.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands is 50 minutes away from the Maldives main Velana International Airport by speedboat and 10 minutes by seaplane.

Part of Marriott International, the iconic Ritz-Carlton has 101 luxury hotels and resorts in 30 countries and territories with 27,650 rooms.

Marriott already runs five resorts in the Maldives: The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and Spa, W Maldives, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, and the JW Marriott Maldives Resort and Spa.