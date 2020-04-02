The Ritz-Carlton appoints Mafalda Costa Tavares as sales, marketing director for debut Maldives resort

The Ritz-Carlton has appointed Mafalda Costa Tavares as the Director of Sales and Marketing (pre-opening) for The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands, the upcoming debut hotel in Maldives by Marriott International’s flagship luxury brand.

With over 13 years’ experience with The Ritz-Carlton, Mafalda’s first assignment in the company was at The Ritz-Carlton Penha Longa Hotel and Golf Resort in her native Portugal. She started as a guest service officer with the opening of the Club Lounge and soon moved to sales and marketing.

During the seven-year journey at Penha Longa, she was responsible for weddings and social events. She developed the hotel’s travel industry department, launched its outside catering department as Director of Catering, and lastly progressed to the post of Director of Group Sales.

In 2014, Mafalda joined the pre-opening team of Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Ubud, Bali, as Director of Sales, and contributed to its successful launch and positioning.

In 2017, Mafalda once again embraced a new opportunity as she took up the post of Director of Sales and Marketing at Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Krabi, Thailand.

Prior to her commitment to The Ritz-Carlton, Mafalda worked at Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon, The Conrad Brussels Hotel, and Hyatt Regency Dubai.

Mafalda’s career achievements include, ‘Employee of the Year 2009’ at Penha Longa Resort, ‘The Ritz-Carlton EMEA Catering Achievement Award 2012’, ‘Leader of the Quarter 2016’ at Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, and ‘Marriott International President’s Circle Award 2018’ at Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.

She is known for being deeply engaging with both colleagues and customers, passionate about her job and very committed to exceeding expectations.

Mafalda graduated with a BA (Honours) in Hospitality Management from Les Roches Hotel Management School.

In her leisure time, she enjoys playing piano, cooking and keeping a healthy lifestyle.

“Mafalda and her husband Bruno are excited about their move to the Maldives,” an announcement read.

Located in North Male Atoll, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands will be part of Rah Falhu Huraa lagoon development, a lively integrated Marina Village and Resort Destination with world-class luxury living and recreation facilities.

Stretching over four islands, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands will feature a collection of 100 island and overwater villas. The resort’s five food and beverage options, distributed throughout the four islands, will offer guests all-day dining along with Italian, Chinese and Japanese teppanyaki specialties. Uniquely designed facilities include an experiential Kids Club, Recreation Club and Spa.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands is 50 minutes away from the Maldives main Velana International Airport by speedboat and 10 minutes by seaplane.

Part of Marriott International, the iconic Ritz-Carlton has 101 luxury hotels and resorts in 30 countries and territories with 27,650 rooms.

Marriott already runs five resorts in the Maldives, including The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and Spa, W Maldives, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort and the JW Marriott Maldives Resort and Spa.