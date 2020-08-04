Lily Beach Resort offers guests free coronavirus testing

Lily Beach Resort & Spa is offering complimentary PCR testing for its guests.

The resort will offer free testing for two adults and one child per booking, Any additional person will be charged $200.

This new offer will make it easier for guests who require Covid-19 test results for their return home.

For instance, travellers returning to the United Arab Emirates are now required to carry a negative Covid-19 PCR test result. The test must be taken a maximum of 96 hours before departure.

A 25-minute scenic seaplane journey from the Maldives main Velana International Airport takes you to a luxury resort, which has been ranked as the best all-inclusive resort in Asia and No. 11 among the top all-inclusive resorts in the world at the 2020 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.

One of the most popular family resorts in Maldives, Lily Beach is making sure that your vacation to this idyllic paradise is safe, with the promise that returning here would be the best decision you will ever make.

A series of enhanced safety procedures have been implemented, in line with the guidance issued by the Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA), and will be reviewed over the coming weeks and months.

Your temperature will be checked upon arrival and regularly during your stay.

While hand sanitisers will be available at the reception and all public areas, the team at Lily Beach will be wearing face masks for your comfort at all times.

All the villas will go undergo additional deep cleaning during guest stay, with an extra level of care taken on air conditioning filters and private swimming pools. The rooms will be cleaned only when guests are out of the villa.

Laundry, linen, and swimming pool towels will be washed at high temperature, while the laundry will be disinfected daily.

At all restaurants, à la carte service with digital menus will be available. Buffet services along with shisha service will be suspended for the safety of guests.

There will be at least two metres between each table in the restaurants. Sun loungers at the public swimming pools will also be placed with a minimum distance of two metres between them.

All public areas, including the reception, restaurants, bars, fitness centre, spa, swimming pools, will be regularly disinfected during the day.

At the gym, healthy distance will be maintained between each machine. New health and safety protocols will be followed at the spa, so that guests can still experience wellness at the resort without compromising their safety.

The five-star Lily Beach Resort is located on the 600-metre-long and 110-metre-wide island of Huvahendhoo in South Ari Atoll.

With its Platinum Plan, which includes far more than the traditional package of cocktails, premium brands, champagne and international culinary delights, Lily Beach offers luxury all-inclusive holidays at the highest level. These include excursions, which can be selected from a wide range of activities, including sunset fishing, snorkelling trips or a visit to a local island.

At your disposal are 125 luxurious villas. Add to this the Tamara Spa, Prodivers Diving School, a specialty and main restaurant featuring fine dining, three bars, a shisha lounge, Turtles Kids’ Club, and one of South Ari Atoll’s best house reefs.

Guests can also enjoy a diverse entertainment programme with live music and DJs, traditional cultural performances, fish feeding and much more.