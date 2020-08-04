Kanuhura Maldives recognised among Asia’s top luxury hotels

Kanuhura Maldives has been recognised as one of the best luxury hotels in Asia by TripAdivsor.

Last week, Tripadvisor announced the winners of its 18th annual Travellers’ Choice Awards.

This coveted award programme celebrates travellers’ favourite hotels, restaurants and airlines around the world, honouring 4,817 unique businesses this year. Winners are calculated based on the quality and quantity of the millions of reviews, opinions and ratings collected on Tripadvisor in 2019, prior to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Kanuhura was listed among the ‘Top 25 Luxury Hotels – Asia’ and ‘Top 25 Luxury Hotels for Service – Asia’.

Located at the heart of Lhaviyani atoll, one of the most spectacular Maldives atolls, Kanuhura is considered one of the most iconic barefoot beach resorts in the Indian Ocean.

Part of the Mauritius-based hotel and leisure group Sun Resorts, Kanuhura hosted its first guest in 1999.

A USD42 million reimagining of the resort in 2016 has positioned it for the latest trend travellers have identified as Gypset; part gypsy in their drive for freedom and jetset, reflected in their wealth and craving for luxury living.

The new rooms are luxury villas and suites with unusual elegance and furnished with natural materials with a touch of refinement and modernism. Whether you stay on the sunrise or sunset side of the island, you will be overwhelmed by the breathtaking view of the sea. The water villas have a private terrace with private access to the lagoon.

With its eight restaurants and three bars, Kanuhura will make you discover various cuisines from all over the world such as Italy, Brazil and the Maldives. The chef also provides interactive cookery demonstrations.

Those looking for tranquility and well-being will be able to visit Kokaa, the wellness and spa centre for a unique sensual experience uplifting body and mind.