Parineeti Chopra back in Maldives, holidays at Gili Lankanfushi

Indian actress Parineeti Chopra is back in Maldives, this time chilling at the recently relaunched Gili Lankanfushi resort.

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share bout of her dreamy vacation pictures near the deep-blue ocean waters.

In one photograph, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor is seen chilling by the ocean and in the other one, Chopra was seen sitting in a hammock in the middle of the ocean.

“Give me some ocean and I am HAPPPYYY!!! Almost my second home Maldives and diving = Perfection,” Chopra captioned one of the pictures.

The 31-year-old cousin of Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Maldives in 2018 when she vacationed at the LUX* South Ari Atoll resort.

Chopra’s choice for this vacation is one of the most popular luxury resorts in Maldives.

The Maldives’ much-loved eco-resort Gili Lankanfushi reopened in December, following an inspired renovation of the resort.

Located in the languid waters of the North Male Atoll, just a 20-minute speedboat ride from the Velana International Airport, Gili Lankanfushi is the ultimate place to get away from the world.

The 45 refurbished villas offer open-air living spaces, roof terraces and private decks with direct access to the lagoon below, and there is the addition of new private pools to the enhanced Residence and Villa suites for extra seclusion.

The vast 1,700m2 Private Reserve – the largest overwater villa in the world – is located 500m from the main island and offers four vast bedrooms in addition to a private open-air cinema, spoiling spa, air-conditioned gymnasium, infinity pool and two-storey waterslide, directly into the lagoon.

Honouring its laid-back philosophy and rustic chic aesthetic, the island remains an intimate and sustainable paradise for the barefoot luxury traveller, with a new design concept and wellness programmes to further enrich the soulful guest experience.

