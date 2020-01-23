Velaa Private Island Maldives supports local non-profits

Velaa Private Island has made donations worth MVR 750,000 (USD 48,400) to three leading non-profit organisations in Maldives.

At a ceremony held at The SeaHouse Maldives cafe in capital Male Wednesday afternoon, each organisation — Maldivian Thalassaemia Society, Cancer Society of Maldives, and Care Society — received a donation of MVR 250,000 (USD 16,133).

The generous donations, personally handed over by the resort’s owner Jiri Smjec, were part of Velaa Private Island’s sixth anniversary celebrations.

The exclusive boutique island hideaway turned six on December 20.

Photo: Avas Online