Maldives participates in Spain’s biggest tourism fair FITUR

Maldives has participated at the biggest international tourism fair in Spain, FITUR.

During the fair being held in Madrid from January 22-26, Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPC) is representing the destination at a 71sqm stand, which showcases the beauty of the destination.

In addition to officials from the official tourism promotion body, a total of 41 representatives from 24 companies are promoting their products.

During the five-day fair, they will be meeting with top travel trade tourism professionals to further strengthen the Maldives’ presence in the Spanish market.

Several activities such quizzes with special gifts are being carried out at the Maldives stand to attract visitors. Visitors are also able to taste local snacks like the famous “Addu Bondi”, “Thelluli banbukeyo” as well as “Kulhi Roshi”.

Videos of the different products offered by the Maldives are also being displayed on a LED screen at the stand.

An eye-catching outdoor video ad, which showcases that natural beauty of the Maldives, is also displayed at the southern entrance of the fair. This is a prominent location and is expected to increase the visitors to the Maldives stand.

FITUR is a global meeting point for tourism professionals and the leading trade fair for inbound and outbound markets in Latin America.

Last year, the fair witnessed the participation of 10,487 companies from 165 countries and regions. Over 142,000 trade visitors and 110,000 individuals also attended the 2019 fair.

Spain is a promising market for the Maldives. In 2019, a total of 36,064 arrivals were recorded from Spain which is an increase of 13.5 per cent compared to the previous year.