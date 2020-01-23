Meeru Island Resort revises excursion rates

Meeru Island Resort has revised its excursion rates, in a bid to allow more guests to experience the activities offered by the resort.

Meeru offers a variety of things to do on land and at sea. The expansive list of excursions on offer guarantees a grand time with no room for boredom.

Now with the ‘minimum number of guests’ requirement scrapped off on selected trips, you have all the more reason to join in the fun, without worrying about cancellation.

With the revised excursion rates, you can embark on short, half-day or full-day adventures, with the pricing being based on the number of guests joining. Now, it’s easier than ever to grab your friends and go exploring, or take to the sea, just the two of you.

The new revised excursion rates are for Meeru Adventure Snorkelling, the Turtle Explorer on a Yacht and the Sunset Trip on a Yacht. With packages available for two, four, six, eight and 12 and above, you can find a trip that suits you and have all the fun.

“Whether you are exploring the famous reefs, seeking out Turtles or enjoying the Maldivian sunset, you can enjoy excursions at your own convenience. Enjoy the best experiences the Maldives has to offer and pay for it, your way,” an announcement by the resort read.

Located in the North Male Atoll and accessible by a 55-minute speedboat ride from the Maldives main Velana International Airport, Meeru is one of the largest resorts in the Maldives, offering its guests a variety of facilities and affordable to superior accommodation.

With five types of room categories to offer, Meeru counts more than 280 rooms, five restaurants, five bars, a renowned spa featuring treatment rooms both overwater and on land, and a wide range of sports and other recreation facilities.