JA Manafaru to host Mixologist Federico Penzo for exclusive guest mixology experience

As part of the company’s ongoing strategic plan to assess and improve all aspects of all operations in line with more sustainable practices, the Corporate F&B team at Atmosphere Core has announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with awards-winning Japanese Zero Alcohol Spirits brand ‘Sakurafresh’.

Atmosphere Core and Sakurafresh are currently engaged in developing an innovative ‘Beverage Partnership Program’ with focus on the sourcing of natural raw ingredients to craft only the finest of premium quality beverages to meet the evolving interest and demand for zero alcohol cocktails in the Maldives.

Anupam Banerjee VP of Food & Beverage at Atmosphere Core explains, “As a group we are constantly looking at how we can improve on our sustainability practices. Taking this a step even further, we are now even looking at the raw ingredients our suppliers use, and we have been extremely impressed with Sakurafresh’s innovative approach in the specialised field of cocktail making”.

The first Atmosphere Core resort to introduce Sakurafresh products is the group’s latest resort RAAYA by Atmosphere – set to officially launch on the 4th July this year. Following the successful launch, the F&B team intend to run mixology masterclasses across all the groups nine resorts in the Maldives.

Anupam continues, “In the run up to RAAYA by Atmopshere’s launch, the F&B team will be collaborating with the mixologists from Sakurafresh. Our goal is to take their distinctly unique bitters and Zero Alcohol Spirits and Liqueurs to curate the most sophisticated and enjoyable non-alcoholic cocktail menu in the Maldives. By blending Sakurafresh drinks with the herbs and spices found on our island, we intend to develop a standout cocktail menu like no other”.

Commenting on this strategic partnership, Mr. Nameet M, Co-Founder and Director of Sakurafresh adds, “We are excited about our partnership with Atmosphere Core. As one of the global innovation leaders in the zero alcohol liqueurs and spirits segment worldwide, Sakurafresh look forward to collaborating with Atmosphere Core properties in Maldives and working alongside their beverage team to create unique experiences for hotel guests.

“With sixty global spirits awards for our winning liqueurs, spirits and bitters, and our blending unit in Sakurafresh Mauritius, this collaboration will drive excellence in the skill of mixology and drive creatively for new and exciting cocktails and straight pours. We note from our own research at Sakurafresh, guests across the world are starting to expect and demand drinks that they are excited to consume, even when abstaining from alcohol – this is a growing trend, and our products are at the forefront of the market”, concludes Nameet.

Sakurafresh is winner of 60 prestigious medals at San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Concours Mondial de Bruxelles, International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC), London Spirits Competition (LSC), International Spirits Challenge (ISC), The Bartender Spirits Awards (BSA), The Global Spirits Masters and China Wines & Spirits (CWSA) competitions.