The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands introduces ‘The Deep Blue Prescription’ wellness package

Gili Lankanfushi Maldives, the pioneer of sustainable, barefoot luxury in the Maldives, is serving up a series of gourmet additions in time for the New Year. From a delicious new menu for the recently refurbished Overwater Bar to the appointment of F&B Manager Shawwaf Ismail, epicurean adventurers are in for a treat at Gili this season.

Gili Lankanfushi enjoys an unspoilt island location in the Maldives’ North Malé Atoll, just 20 minutes by speedboat from Malé airport. Perfectly suited for couples, families, solo travellers and groups alike, the resort combines rustic eco-design, unparalleled service and stunning natural scenery with a laid-back-luxury, ‘no news, no shoes’ philosophy.

The new gourmet offerings have been spearheaded by Gili Lankanfushi’s esteemed Executive Chef Hari Govinderaj.

The Overwater Bar Enjoys a New Look

Occupying an enviable position perched atop the calm turquoise waters of Gili Lankanfushi, the Overwater Bar is one of the island’s signature dining destinations. New for 2024, the bucket-list-worthy restaurant has enjoyed a full refurbishment, featuring the rustic eco chic interiors for which Gili is renowned and an extended outdoor decking area which provides the perfect spot to watch the sunset, cocktail in hand.

Beloved by guests for the opportunity to spot reef sharks and rays drift through the lagoon below as they dine, the all-day-dining spot offers panoramic views across the Indian Ocean. As sunset turns the sky afire, the Overwater Bar becomes the perfect setting for sundowners: delicious cocktails freshly crafted using local flavours and served with light and flavoursome canapés.

A New Menu for the Overwater Bar

The 2024 season sees a brand-new menu for Gili Lankanfushi’s beloved Overwater Bar restaurant, created by Executive Chef Hari and his talented brigade. A fusion of international cuisine, traditional Maldivian dishes and beachside classics, the menu provides the ultimate relaxed yet refined all-day-dining option.

The new offering includes the introduction of a new ‘Gili Grandma’ curry menu, which draws inspiration from cherished family recipes that have been passed down through the generations across different regions in Asia.

“Everyone knows that grandma’s cooking is best, and we wanted to provide our guests with a refined take on the authentic South and East Asian home-style curries that grace the tables of our own chefs, and their families”, commented Chef Hari. “For the Gili Grandma menu, each chef presents their favourite family recipe from back home, which range from Chef Samiu’s Maldivian reef fish curry to a spicy Sri Lankan pumpkin curry by Sri Lanka native, Chef Isuru. Delicious!”

Elsewhere on the menu, a selection of inventive salads and healthy soups provide the perfect lunchtime pick for breezy beach days, featuring home grown ingredients from Gili’s very own organic garden. Meanwhile, lovers of international cuisine can travel the globe from their dining table with Indonesian nasi goreng, locally caught reef fish sashimi, teriyaki chicken and more. For those in search of a laid-back bite, a delicious pizza and ‘Gili Breads’ sandwich menu is sure to delight, while a delectable dessert offering including homemade ice cream and indulgent treats such as Gili’s famous hot chocolate lava cake is the ideal way to finish up the meal.

Alongside the all-day-dining offering, guests can also book an unforgettable ‘Seafood Under the Stars’ dining experience at the Overwater Bar. The perfect pick for honeymooners, a special anniversary or a birthday dinner, diners will enjoy a four-course tasting menu crafted with freshly caught local seafood, as they sip on some sparkling and spot the constellations above.

The Seafood Under the Stars dining experience at the Overwater Bar is available to book for $220 per person.

Shawwaf Ismail Appointed New F&B Manager

Gili Lankanfushi has announced the appointment of Shawwaf Ismail as the resort’s F&B manager.

Leading the F&B management and managing a team of over 30 staff alongside Executive Chef Hari who oversees the culinary vision at Gili, Shawwaf will oversee day-to-day operations across the island’s numerous restaurants and bars.

Returning ‘home’ to Gili after four years spent in various managerial positions at several of the Maldives’ finest luxury resorts including Milaidhoo, LUX* and Fushifaru, Shawwaf brings a wealth of experience back to the island.

Commenting on his appointment, Shawwaf said: “Gili Lankanfushi has played a crucial role in my professional journey, guiding me from a line-level position to a managerial post during my previous seven-year employment here. Returning to Gili as part of the senior management team is particularly rewarding, underscoring the company’s unwavering commitment to talent development. My dedication goes beyond professional growth; I am committed to nurturing our staff by providing motivation, fostering development, and ensuring their overall happiness. Looking ahead, my objective is to play a pivotal role in the continuous success of Gili Lankanfushi and provide guests with unparalleled experiences on island, while naturally giving the utmost attention to the needs of our resort team.”

Gastronomy at Gili Lankanfushi

Gili Lankanfushi’s gastronomic vision harnesses the bounty of the surrounding waters alongside carefully-sourced seasonal ingredients and produce from the resort’s very own organic garden. Three restaurants provide unique culinary experiences while an overwater bar and underground wine cellar offer ample opportunity for refreshments.

Located directly on the beach, Kashiveli serves breakfast and dinner, playing host to a series of themed ‘market experiences’ (the Asian Street Market, Mediterranean Spice Souk, Passage to India and Churrascaria BBQ) on four nights of the week. The rest of the week sees the restaurant serve up the ‘Gili Culinary Journey’, a tantalizing rotating menu of signature dishes taking guests on a gastronomic adventure through nine regions inspired by the heritage and talent of Gili Lankanfushi’s culinary team.

Open five days a week, By the Sea offers delicious Japanese fusion dishes created with local seafood paired with an extensive sake collection and signature cocktails such as the Wasabi Martini. Imagine the new bento box lunch offering paired with freshly caught sushi and sashimi overlooking a sensational view of the Indian ocean. For a more casual affair, the Overwater Bar’s open kitchen delights guests with an inventive take on international cuisine and laid-back light bites. For special celebrations, a variety of destination dining experiences await, ranging from secluded, lantern-lit feasts to private sunset cruises with Champagne on ice.

Nightly rates at Gili Lankanfushi start from £1,070/$1,440, based on two adults sharing a Villa with breakfast included. For more information or to book please visit www.gili-lankanfushi.com.