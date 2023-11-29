Food
Renowned Michelin Star Chef Jeno Racz to enchant Lily with exclusive VIP dinner this December
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has announced the arrival of Michelin Star awarded Chef Jeno Racz this December. Chef Racz hailing from Hungary, is celebrated for his innovative approach to gastronomy and unparalleled culinary artistry and will be at Lily Beach from 16th until 26th December.
During his stay, Chef Racz will be crafting a special VIP dinner together with the Executive Chef Michel Antonio Totaro and team at Lily Beach, for a select number of guests at one of the resort’s exquisite venues.
Chef Jeno Racz has earned international acclaim for his dedication to culinary perfection and unique flavour profiles. With a stellar career marked by prestigious awards and accolades, Chef Racz continues to push the boundaries of culinary creativity, delighting palates around the world. He is also the founder and creator of famous restaurant Rumour located in Budapest. Chef Racz was the youngest Michelin Star- awarded chef in Hungary when he initially received the prestigious title in 2017.
The exclusive VIP dinner at Lily promises an unforgettable gastronomic experience, with Chef Racz showcasing his culinary mastery through a carefully curated menu featuring the finest ingredients and flavours. Limited to an intimate group of guests, this event offers a rare opportunity to indulge in a culinary journey guided by one of the world’s most distinguished chefs.
Lily Beach, the first All-Inclusive resort in the Maldives has always proudly led the helm in introducing and bringing new experiences for guests. With The resort offers a plethora of restaurants and bars that weekly themed dinners, and entertainment.
Guests can anticipate an evening of refined elegance, exceptional service, and, of course, the extraordinary flavours that Chef Jeno Racz is known for. Guests should also keep a look out for the date of this special dinner to pre-book in advance, so they don’t miss this unique opportunity.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island introduces eco-licious: Culinary journey with a purpose
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has announced the launch of ‘Eco-licious: Fresh & Healthy Eats,’ a new garden-to-table dining experience that combines culinary delight with environmental consciousness.
This innovative pop-up venue nestled within a vibrant garden setting, invites guests on an inspired journey of sustainable gastronomy every Monday from 6:30PM. With an offering that extends beyond fresh greens and herbs to include locally-sourced seafood and fishes, Eco-licious reflects the ethos of Travel with Purpose by Hilton. An affirmation of the resort’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint and increasing social impact in the near future.
“Each dish we present embodies the relationship between the earth’s bounty and our culinary artistry,” says Dwayne Krisko, Culinary Director of Conrad Maldives Rangali Island. “Growing up in a family farm, I understand the profound connection between soil and plate. This launch isn’t just about showcasing exquisite flavours; it’s about returning to our roots, honouring local agriculture, and celebrating the simplicity of ingredients transformed into culinary wonders. I’m thrilled to invite our guests to a table where every meal is a journey” he adds.
The experience begins with a visit to the banana plantation at Rangali-Finolhu Island, where guests enjoy the tangible aspects of the resort’s sustainable food sourcing. Guests are then escorted to the state-of-the-art hydroponic garden, where they will discover a diverse array of vegetation and are invited to select their own herbs, with the culinary experts providing knowledgeable assistance throughout the process. The menu showcases the best of the Maldives, which includes seared local tuna with Kunamanda nuts and curried local lobster. The dining experience concludes on a sweet note with caramelised local banana, leaving guests with a heart full of memories and renewed understanding to sustainability.
The gastronomic adventure is offered at US$270 per person, with an additional option for wine enthusiasts to select from a range of curated vintages.
Eco-licious goes beyond the pleasure of dining; it embodies Conrad Maldives Rangali Island’s dedication to crafting extraordinary experiences that harmonize luxury with ecological responsibility. Conrad Maldives Rangali Island invites you to a unique evening where each course is a pledge to protect and enhance the pristine beauty of our island home.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 22 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.
For more information or to book your experience, please visit www.conradmaldives.com or email mlehi.experiences@conradhotels.com or contact +960 6680629.
Japanese flair meets Maldivian spice: Pullman Maldives Maamutaa celebrates Food Week 2023
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa has announced its upcoming Food Week 2023 event from November 27 to December 3. Aligned with Pullman’s annual Pillar Weeks, this week-long celebration assures engaging activities and culinary adventures, constituting a captivating addition to Pullman Maldives’ event portfolio.
In a groundbreaking collaboration, Pullman Maldives has forged a unique alliance with another member of the Pullman family, Pullman Tokyo Tamachi, Japan. Notably, Executive Chef Koji Fukuda from Pullman Tokyo Tamachi will be the guest chef for Food Week, contributing an unparalleled dimension to the event’s gastronomic offerings by seamlessly blending Japanese and Maldivian culinary traditions.
Chef Koji’s arrival brings a new culinary experience to Pullman Maldives. With his foundational experiences from New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, and Japan, Chef Koji will be conducting master classes for the culinary team. The theme of the food week will focus on a beautiful fusion of Maldivian and Japanese culture, which will undoubtedly elevate the dining experience for all. Guests can look forward to exciting sessions with Chef Koji, including a sought-after “Sushi at Home” class. Additionally, Chef Koji will serve as a judge for the thrilling Iron Chef Competition, where teams from our culinary department will compete for the grand prize of USD 500. To complete the experience, Chef Koji will collaborate with Pullman Maldives Executive Chef Nyoman to curate a unique Four-Hands Dinner at Souq Oven and Phat Chameleon, complete with an exquisite wine selection. Overall, Chef Koji’s presence marks a significant milestone for Pullman Maldives, and his culinary expertise will undoubtedly enhance the resort’s offerings.
As part of the interactive and immersive activities, guests can partake in sessions exploring the spices of the Indian Ocean. Children can engage in the fun art of crafting Kawaii Bento Boxes. Not limited to guests alone, Pullman Maldives colleagues are afforded exciting opportunities to showcase their talents. The Culinary will participate in the fierce Iron Chef Competition, while the Bar Team will compete in Bartending Battles. The grand culmination of Food Week will unfold with a spectacular dinner under the stars.
For more information about Food Week and this unforgettable gastronomic journey, please visit Pullman Maldives Maamutaa’s official website: www.pullmanmaldivesmaamutaa.com/food-week/
Savour taste of Tuscany at COMO Maalifushi
Experience a taste of Tuscany in the Maldives as Chef Giovanni Luca Di Pirro brings guests on a gastronomic COMO Journey from December 4th to 12th 2023 at COMO Maalifushi, the only luxury lifestyle resort located in Thaa Atoll. Explore the traditions and flavours of Tuscany against the breath-taking natural beauty of the Maldives, an ideal backdrop for this immersive and sensual gourmet journey.
Led by Chef Di Pirro who is the Executive Chef of COMO Castello Del Nero, our sister property in Italy, the week’s residency will offer guests will have the unique opportunity to learn from and savour his culinary creations.
Chef Di Pirro will be hosting several events from cocktail conversations to Chef Tables and Beach Barbeque dinners to share with guests his culinary experience and ethos, while showcasing the flavours of the sea will delight with a unique Tuscan twist. A highlight of the COMO Journey will have guests starting the day fishing with Chef Di Pirro to catch your own fresh seafood. Following the morning fishing adventure, guests will enjoy a captivating cooking demonstration and a sumptuous lunch prepared by the chef himself.
Executive Chef Giovanni Luca Di Pirro’s cooking philosophy is a blend of three unique culinary backgrounds: Romagnolo by birth, Abruzzese by descent, and Tuscan by residence and adoption. He gained a wealth of experiences over decades of culinary training and work as a chef in various prestigious establishments, experience that has cemented his passion for the cultures and traditions related to food and local products. Under his direction as executive chef, La Torre at COMO Castello Del Nero was awarded a Michelin star. His cooking philosophy is inspired by Tuscany, using the local produce from the region to inspire creations that highlight the purity, quality and freshness of flavours for each season.
Seating are limited for these events and would need require reservations.
For more information on COMO Maalifushi, Maldives or to book the next stay, please visit https://www.comohotels.com/maalifushi
