Patina Maldives unveils exclusive culinary collaborations
Patina Maldives, the epitome of luxury nestled in the heart of the Maldives, is set to elevate the culinary experience for its discerning guests with a series of exclusive collaborations with renowned international chefs and mixologists.
Hanky-Panky Pop-up: 20 – 23 October 2023
Hanky Panky, the celebrated establishment hailing from the vibrant city of Mexico, has been honoured as the 22nd Best Bar in the world. Founded in the ethos of camaraderie and exceptional libations, this pop-up event promises an immersive journey into the heart of Hanky Panky’s spirited world. Guests at Patina Maldives will have the unique opportunity to revel in a vibrant mix of friendship and exquisite drinks, perfectly curated by the skilled team behind Hanky Panky.
Gelato Maker, Emilio Panzardi: 5 November – 1 December 2023
Emilio Panzardi, the maestro behind the art of gelato making, takes guests on an extraordinary voyage through taste and culture. Each delectable creation is a testament to his heritage and the global journey that inspired palate. At Patina Maldives, guests will be treated to a symphony of flavors, where every scoop is a revelation of world-class craftmanship.
Paradiso Pop-up: 14 – 16 November 2023
Prepare to be dazzled by the enchanting offerings of Paradiso, the reigning champion of the 2022 World’s Best Bar. Delight in the theatrical presentation of the Supercool Martini and savor an innovative menu crafted by the ingenious Giacomo Giannotti, the creative force behind Paradiso’s success. This limited-time experience promises an unforgettable evening of world-class mixology and culinary artistry.
For further information, please visit Patina Maldives
JA Manafaru introduces ‘Wellness Your Way’ dining experience in celebration of World Food Day
Building on the exciting news from the previous month when JA Manafaru was honored with the esteemed ‘Best Culinary Resort 2023’ award by Travel Trade Maldives, the resort celebrated ‘World Food Day’ on October 16th, 2023, by introducing ‘Wellness Your Way,’ a lifestyle dining concept designed to cater to the well-being of luxury travelers.
The event, graced by members of the travel media, agents, and island guests, featured a captivating beachfront food festival that celebrated diverse eating lifestyles. Guests at the launch party savored a variety of appetizers and main courses tailored to different dietary preferences. The evening’s highlight was an extensive selection of desserts, ensuring that even those with dietary restrictions could enjoy a sweet treat.
To mark this special occasion, renowned UK-based celebrity Chef Luke French of Joro Restaurant graced the event with his culinary expertise. Chef Luke’s visit to JA Manafaru will include his involvement in launching other ‘Wellness Your Way’ initiatives, with a primary focus on training the culinary team in fermentation processes to create Homemade@JA Manafaru soy sauce, miso, and other fermented products. These will complement the island’s new Wellness Beverage program, featuring homemade Kombucha and more.
Each of the resort’s six dining outlets, as well as In Villa Dining, will offer separate menus catering to various dietary preferences, including vegan/vegetarian, dairy-free, gluten-free, or low-carb options. Guests can confidently select from a diverse range of dishes made from specially sourced ingredients, including homegrown fruits and vegetables.
In an effort to provide healthier alternatives, Executive Chef Moosa Nazeeh and his culinary team have employed innovative techniques to recreate guests’ favorite dishes while accommodating different dietary choices. The island will introduce a variety of plant-based meats, cheeses, and seafood, as well as homemade low-carb bread and pasta made from konjac. The team’s experiments have led to delectable creations such as vegan “buffalo” mozzarella and sugar and low-carb nut brownies.
Chef Moosa remarks, “Earning the title of the ‘Best Culinary Resort’ in the Maldives is a significant achievement, and our team is constantly embracing new culinary challenges to enhance the dining experience for our valued guests. By making subtle ingredient adjustments, we can reimagine dishes to cater to a broader audience of health-conscious diners. We’ve been delighted to expand our knowledge and craft these tailor-made menus.”
The ‘World Food Day’ event marks the commencement of the entire ‘Wellness Your Way’ initiative, which also includes the introduction of the ‘Alchemy Bar’ situated at the Calm Spa Sanctuary. Here, guests can participate in workshops to create herbal remedies and engage in short wellness programs to enrich their Maldives vacation.
General Manager Jason Kruse concludes, “While guest wellness remains a key focus at JA Manafaru, and our spa experience is akin to a serene sanctuary for the soul, we don’t intend to become solely a wellness destination. ‘Wellness Your Way’ is our way of offering guests a wider array of choices to enhance their vacation with wellness elements. We aim for our guests to feel equally at ease whether they opt for a day of salads and workouts or indulge in a seven-course wine degustation in our subterranean wine cellar on the following day.”
Kandolhu Maldives and Chef Joe Barza: Week of culinary enchantment
Kandolhu Maldives was honoured to host the renowned Chef Joe Barza from September 23rd to 30th, 2023, in an extraordinary week-long culinary collaboration at their Olive restaurant. Guests were captivated by Chef Barza’s exceptional culinary skills, making it a memorable experience.
Chef Joe Barza, a luminary in the culinary world, brought his unique twist on traditional Lebanese cuisine to Kandolhu Maldives, redefining the dining experience. Throughout the week, he orchestrated exclusive events that highlighted his culinary mastery, leaving a lasting impression on the palates of Kandolhu’s discerning clientele.
Olive restaurant transformed into a gastronomic haven, featuring Chef Barza’s specially crafted menus that seamlessly fused Lebanese flavors with the finest local ingredients. This fusion provided an exquisite journey for guests who sought culinary excellence, resulting in overwhelmingly positive feedback.
Chef Barza’s presence underscored Kandolhu Maldives’ commitment to delivering a world-class dining experience. The collaboration epitomises the resort’s dedication to bringing global culinary talent to its shores.
As a destination known for redefining luxury, Kandolhu Maldives eagerly anticipates future collaborations that continue to push the boundaries of culinary innovation, providing guests with unforgettable experiences. Chef Barza’s interactive approach, including the MMI wine dinner, was well-received and added to the overall success of the event.
The Nordic Take Over by guest mixologist Gabriel Valdés at Como Maalifushi
COMO Maalifushi, the only luxury lifestyle resort in Thaa Atoll, renowned for its exceptional experiences, invites guests to immerse themselves in a world of innovative mixology with the upcoming COMO Journey “The Nordic Take Over” led by Swedish guest mixologist Gabriel Valdés from Villa Frantzén.
From October 23rd to 27th 2023, set out on a creative cocktail journey where Valdés will showcase a mesmerising array of Nordic-inspired cocktails, showcasing various techniques that highlight the use of seasonal ingredients and refreshing acidity.
Throughout the week, Valdés will host a series of exclusive events, including “Cocktails and Conversation” and cocktail classes where guests can learn some cocktail-mixing techniques from Valdés and try your hand at making his signature drinks.
Guests can also join Valdés for a breath-taking Sunset Cocktail session aboard our luxurious 68-feet yacht, the Cameron, savouring canapés paired with three cocktails and a mocktail against the backdrop of a stunning sunset.
The week will conclude with a Seafood Barbeque dinner on the beach with a pop-up bar with a drinks menus curated and prepared by Valdés, where his specially crafted beverages are served alongside freshly barbecued seafood.
Seating are limited for these events and would need require reservations.
Valdés residency at COMO Maalifushi are part of a series of events known as COMO Journeys, a collection of one-off retreats, enabling guests to learn a new skill or deepen an existing practice under the watchful eye of leading professionals and experts in their field during their stay with us.
For more information on COMO Maalifushi, Maldives or to book the next stay, please visit https://www.comohotels.com/maalifushi
