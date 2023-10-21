Food
JA Manafaru introduces ‘Wellness Your Way’ dining experience in celebration of World Food Day
Building on the exciting news from the previous month when JA Manafaru was honored with the esteemed ‘Best Culinary Resort 2023’ award by Travel Trade Maldives, the resort celebrated ‘World Food Day’ on October 16th, 2023, by introducing ‘Wellness Your Way,’ a lifestyle dining concept designed to cater to the well-being of luxury travelers.
The event, graced by members of the travel media, agents, and island guests, featured a captivating beachfront food festival that celebrated diverse eating lifestyles. Guests at the launch party savored a variety of appetizers and main courses tailored to different dietary preferences. The evening’s highlight was an extensive selection of desserts, ensuring that even those with dietary restrictions could enjoy a sweet treat.
To mark this special occasion, renowned UK-based celebrity Chef Luke French of Joro Restaurant graced the event with his culinary expertise. Chef Luke’s visit to JA Manafaru will include his involvement in launching other ‘Wellness Your Way’ initiatives, with a primary focus on training the culinary team in fermentation processes to create Homemade@JA Manafaru soy sauce, miso, and other fermented products. These will complement the island’s new Wellness Beverage program, featuring homemade Kombucha and more.
Each of the resort’s six dining outlets, as well as In Villa Dining, will offer separate menus catering to various dietary preferences, including vegan/vegetarian, dairy-free, gluten-free, or low-carb options. Guests can confidently select from a diverse range of dishes made from specially sourced ingredients, including homegrown fruits and vegetables.
In an effort to provide healthier alternatives, Executive Chef Moosa Nazeeh and his culinary team have employed innovative techniques to recreate guests’ favorite dishes while accommodating different dietary choices. The island will introduce a variety of plant-based meats, cheeses, and seafood, as well as homemade low-carb bread and pasta made from konjac. The team’s experiments have led to delectable creations such as vegan “buffalo” mozzarella and sugar and low-carb nut brownies.
Chef Moosa remarks, “Earning the title of the ‘Best Culinary Resort’ in the Maldives is a significant achievement, and our team is constantly embracing new culinary challenges to enhance the dining experience for our valued guests. By making subtle ingredient adjustments, we can reimagine dishes to cater to a broader audience of health-conscious diners. We’ve been delighted to expand our knowledge and craft these tailor-made menus.”
The ‘World Food Day’ event marks the commencement of the entire ‘Wellness Your Way’ initiative, which also includes the introduction of the ‘Alchemy Bar’ situated at the Calm Spa Sanctuary. Here, guests can participate in workshops to create herbal remedies and engage in short wellness programs to enrich their Maldives vacation.
General Manager Jason Kruse concludes, “While guest wellness remains a key focus at JA Manafaru, and our spa experience is akin to a serene sanctuary for the soul, we don’t intend to become solely a wellness destination. ‘Wellness Your Way’ is our way of offering guests a wider array of choices to enhance their vacation with wellness elements. We aim for our guests to feel equally at ease whether they opt for a day of salads and workouts or indulge in a seven-course wine degustation in our subterranean wine cellar on the following day.”
Food
Kandolhu Maldives and Chef Joe Barza: Week of culinary enchantment
Kandolhu Maldives was honoured to host the renowned Chef Joe Barza from September 23rd to 30th, 2023, in an extraordinary week-long culinary collaboration at their Olive restaurant. Guests were captivated by Chef Barza’s exceptional culinary skills, making it a memorable experience.
Chef Joe Barza, a luminary in the culinary world, brought his unique twist on traditional Lebanese cuisine to Kandolhu Maldives, redefining the dining experience. Throughout the week, he orchestrated exclusive events that highlighted his culinary mastery, leaving a lasting impression on the palates of Kandolhu’s discerning clientele.
Olive restaurant transformed into a gastronomic haven, featuring Chef Barza’s specially crafted menus that seamlessly fused Lebanese flavors with the finest local ingredients. This fusion provided an exquisite journey for guests who sought culinary excellence, resulting in overwhelmingly positive feedback.
Chef Barza’s presence underscored Kandolhu Maldives’ commitment to delivering a world-class dining experience. The collaboration epitomises the resort’s dedication to bringing global culinary talent to its shores.
As a destination known for redefining luxury, Kandolhu Maldives eagerly anticipates future collaborations that continue to push the boundaries of culinary innovation, providing guests with unforgettable experiences. Chef Barza’s interactive approach, including the MMI wine dinner, was well-received and added to the overall success of the event.
Drink
The Nordic Take Over by guest mixologist Gabriel Valdés at Como Maalifushi
COMO Maalifushi, the only luxury lifestyle resort in Thaa Atoll, renowned for its exceptional experiences, invites guests to immerse themselves in a world of innovative mixology with the upcoming COMO Journey “The Nordic Take Over” led by Swedish guest mixologist Gabriel Valdés from Villa Frantzén.
From October 23rd to 27th 2023, set out on a creative cocktail journey where Valdés will showcase a mesmerising array of Nordic-inspired cocktails, showcasing various techniques that highlight the use of seasonal ingredients and refreshing acidity.
Throughout the week, Valdés will host a series of exclusive events, including “Cocktails and Conversation” and cocktail classes where guests can learn some cocktail-mixing techniques from Valdés and try your hand at making his signature drinks.
Guests can also join Valdés for a breath-taking Sunset Cocktail session aboard our luxurious 68-feet yacht, the Cameron, savouring canapés paired with three cocktails and a mocktail against the backdrop of a stunning sunset.
The week will conclude with a Seafood Barbeque dinner on the beach with a pop-up bar with a drinks menus curated and prepared by Valdés, where his specially crafted beverages are served alongside freshly barbecued seafood.
Seating are limited for these events and would need require reservations.
Valdés residency at COMO Maalifushi are part of a series of events known as COMO Journeys, a collection of one-off retreats, enabling guests to learn a new skill or deepen an existing practice under the watchful eye of leading professionals and experts in their field during their stay with us.
For more information on COMO Maalifushi, Maldives or to book the next stay, please visit https://www.comohotels.com/maalifushi
Drink
JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La unveils new menu of Azur Restaurant in collaboration with SIMDI Beverages
JEN Maldives, Malé, by Shangri-La, unveiled its much-anticipated new Azur Restaurant menu in an exclusive collaboration with SIMDI Beverages on 4th October 2023. This memorable evening was an ode to culinary artistry, celebrated during an elegant non-alcoholic wine-pairing dinner.
The evening commenced with a gracious reception, where guests were welcomed with the Non-Alcoholic Natuero Sparkling Muscat and a selection of delectable canapés, featuring an exquisite display of charcuterie to delight the palate before the main dinner.
The dinner commenced with a four-course set menu designed to complement the enchanting trio of Natureo Sparkling Muscat, Natureo Garnacha Syrah, and Natureo Syrah Cabernet Sauvignon. To ensure perfection in every sip and bite, a seasoned sommelier expertly paired each wine with its respective dish, to enhance the dining experience for all the guests.
The revamped Azur Menu now boasts an expansive selection of delectable Indian, Chinese, and Western cuisines, to cater for both local palates and international guests. Additionally, the menu introduces a tantalizing array of desserts, meticulously crafted to perfection by the skilled patisserie team at JEN Maldives, Malé, by Shangri-La.
Located on the hotel’s rooftop, Azur Restaurant offers a captivating setting that marries culinary excellence with unparalleled views. Guests are invited to explore a world of gastronomic delight, where options range from delectable à la carte meals to indulgent high teas. For those seeking to mark special occasions, Azur offers thoughtfully curated set menus for a memorable experience. JEN Maldives, Malé, by Shangri-La, invites you to savor the extraordinary at Azur Restaurant, where culinary artistry and stunning scenery converge to redefine the art of dining.
