Food
Kandolhu Maldives and Chef Joe Barza: Week of culinary enchantment
Kandolhu Maldives was honoured to host the renowned Chef Joe Barza from September 23rd to 30th, 2023, in an extraordinary week-long culinary collaboration at their Olive restaurant. Guests were captivated by Chef Barza’s exceptional culinary skills, making it a memorable experience.
Chef Joe Barza, a luminary in the culinary world, brought his unique twist on traditional Lebanese cuisine to Kandolhu Maldives, redefining the dining experience. Throughout the week, he orchestrated exclusive events that highlighted his culinary mastery, leaving a lasting impression on the palates of Kandolhu’s discerning clientele.
Olive restaurant transformed into a gastronomic haven, featuring Chef Barza’s specially crafted menus that seamlessly fused Lebanese flavors with the finest local ingredients. This fusion provided an exquisite journey for guests who sought culinary excellence, resulting in overwhelmingly positive feedback.
Chef Barza’s presence underscored Kandolhu Maldives’ commitment to delivering a world-class dining experience. The collaboration epitomises the resort’s dedication to bringing global culinary talent to its shores.
As a destination known for redefining luxury, Kandolhu Maldives eagerly anticipates future collaborations that continue to push the boundaries of culinary innovation, providing guests with unforgettable experiences. Chef Barza’s interactive approach, including the MMI wine dinner, was well-received and added to the overall success of the event.
Drink
The Nordic Take Over by guest mixologist Gabriel Valdés at Como Maalifushi
COMO Maalifushi, the only luxury lifestyle resort in Thaa Atoll, renowned for its exceptional experiences, invites guests to immerse themselves in a world of innovative mixology with the upcoming COMO Journey “The Nordic Take Over” led by Swedish guest mixologist Gabriel Valdés from Villa Frantzén.
From October 23rd to 27th 2023, set out on a creative cocktail journey where Valdés will showcase a mesmerising array of Nordic-inspired cocktails, showcasing various techniques that highlight the use of seasonal ingredients and refreshing acidity.
Throughout the week, Valdés will host a series of exclusive events, including “Cocktails and Conversation” and cocktail classes where guests can learn some cocktail-mixing techniques from Valdés and try your hand at making his signature drinks.
Guests can also join Valdés for a breath-taking Sunset Cocktail session aboard our luxurious 68-feet yacht, the Cameron, savouring canapés paired with three cocktails and a mocktail against the backdrop of a stunning sunset.
The week will conclude with a Seafood Barbeque dinner on the beach with a pop-up bar with a drinks menus curated and prepared by Valdés, where his specially crafted beverages are served alongside freshly barbecued seafood.
Seating are limited for these events and would need require reservations.
Valdés residency at COMO Maalifushi are part of a series of events known as COMO Journeys, a collection of one-off retreats, enabling guests to learn a new skill or deepen an existing practice under the watchful eye of leading professionals and experts in their field during their stay with us.
For more information on COMO Maalifushi, Maldives or to book the next stay, please visit https://www.comohotels.com/maalifushi
Drink
JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La unveils new menu of Azur Restaurant in collaboration with SIMDI Beverages
JEN Maldives, Malé, by Shangri-La, unveiled its much-anticipated new Azur Restaurant menu in an exclusive collaboration with SIMDI Beverages on 4th October 2023. This memorable evening was an ode to culinary artistry, celebrated during an elegant non-alcoholic wine-pairing dinner.
The evening commenced with a gracious reception, where guests were welcomed with the Non-Alcoholic Natuero Sparkling Muscat and a selection of delectable canapés, featuring an exquisite display of charcuterie to delight the palate before the main dinner.
The dinner commenced with a four-course set menu designed to complement the enchanting trio of Natureo Sparkling Muscat, Natureo Garnacha Syrah, and Natureo Syrah Cabernet Sauvignon. To ensure perfection in every sip and bite, a seasoned sommelier expertly paired each wine with its respective dish, to enhance the dining experience for all the guests.
The revamped Azur Menu now boasts an expansive selection of delectable Indian, Chinese, and Western cuisines, to cater for both local palates and international guests. Additionally, the menu introduces a tantalizing array of desserts, meticulously crafted to perfection by the skilled patisserie team at JEN Maldives, Malé, by Shangri-La.
Located on the hotel’s rooftop, Azur Restaurant offers a captivating setting that marries culinary excellence with unparalleled views. Guests are invited to explore a world of gastronomic delight, where options range from delectable à la carte meals to indulgent high teas. For those seeking to mark special occasions, Azur offers thoughtfully curated set menus for a memorable experience. JEN Maldives, Malé, by Shangri-La, invites you to savor the extraordinary at Azur Restaurant, where culinary artistry and stunning scenery converge to redefine the art of dining.
Food
Experience the culinary magic of Germany’s Black Forest at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands with Chef Viktoria Fuchs!
A culinary discovery like no other
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands presents a culinary exploration of Germany’s legendary Black Forest with Chef Patron, Viktoria Fuchs – an 8th generation gastronome who owns and manages the Spielweg estate in Münstertal since 1861. Explore the Black Forest with Viktoria this November 24th and 25th as we host an exquisite five-course wild game menu at Beach Shack and a tasting of various meats and cheese from their smoking chamber.
Following in the footsteps of her forefathers, renowned hunters and cooks and founding members of the elite Jeunes Restaurateurs, Viktoria helms the kitchens at Spielweg serving an inventive menu of wild game and herbs from the Black Forest. From the family’s cheese factory, an age-old craft is kept alive with milk from the Hinterwälder cows that graze on a farm situated 1,000 metres above sea level. As the family continues to support the local nature park and farms, Viktoria has also released their own gin – Spielweg Gin, refined with juniper, blueberries, cranberries, rowanberries, mountain herbs and lemon peel all sourced from the Black Forest. On a journey to share her family’s passion and her experience with game cuisine from living in the Black Forest, Viktoria’s book – FuchsteufelsWILD, which won the German Cookbook Award is an ode to the long tradition of game cuisine in Spielweg.
Whilst at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands guests can look forward to an evening with Viktoria and a menu of Cod Ceviche with coriander, coconut and roasted corn, Wild Boar Dim Sum, Pink-roasted Saddle of Venison with mango, Carrot Cake with physalis, passion fruit and sour cream ice cream and ending with a classic slice of Gugelhupf served with Spielweg Gin. Hosted in our wine cellar, guests can also sign up to a tasting class of sliced mountain cheese from Spielweg’s smoking chamber as well as Coppa and Beef Ham – meat cured for two months and then dried in a noble mold culture.
For more information, click here or visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives For real-time updates, follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
