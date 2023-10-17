News
Celebrate Halloween like never before at Kandima Maldives
This Halloween get ready to experience a hauntingly good time at the tropical island destination Kandima Maldives with five-star facilities in the stunning Dhaalu Atoll.
A mere 4-hour flight to the heart of the Indian Ocean for GCC travellers, the island resort is gearing up for a tropikal Halloween celebration that’s anything but ordinary.
During the Halloween weekend, get ready for an array of fun-filled activities including a costume contest, kids fashion show, pumpkin foot rally, and a red moon-themed party under the clearest night sky. Dive into ghoulishly delightful Halloween-inspired menus, and try wickedly delicious drinks – a ‘Sweet Poison’ mocktail, anyone?
The ‘ultimate playground in paradise’ Kandima boasts 264 stylish studios and villas, ten exciting dining options, and endless activities from a 24/7 fitness centre and a football pitch to a blissful spa, water sports and one of the largest kids’ clubs in the Maldives.
For a Halloween in paradise, book your stay at Kandima with dnata Travel, for four nights in a Beach Studio with a complimentary room upgrade, 45% savings on all meal plans, complimentary stay for two children below six years of age, daily breakfast, a return domestic flight, speed boat transfer in Comfort Class, and return Economy Class flights, from AED6,900 per adult.
This game-changing island resort is an affordable lifestyle destination that reimagines peoples’ lifestyles. Kandima stands for smart, playful, rooted, and responsible hospitality. This 3-kilometre island resort is a place with an authentic Maldivian soul.
Kandima is all about genuine hospitality with a human touch and innovative solutions that make use of the latest technology. Kandima is part of the hospitality group Pulse Hotels & Resorts, and caters for guests of all ages: families, couples, groups of friends, solo travellers and honeymooners. Whether you seek relaxation, both aquatic and island adventures, wellbeing, fitness or just family time, this 264-room island resort has something for everybody. With one of the longest outdoor pools in the Maldives, football pitch, tennis and volleyball courts, Aquaholics water sports and dive centre, and its own art studio and many more facilities, there is plenty to keep everyone occupied.
News
Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi unveils tropical wonderland festive programme
This festive season, those dreaming of swapping snow and busy shopping streets for sugar white-sand and crystal-clear waters should look no further than Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi. Nestled in the picturesque Shaviyani atoll, the luxury resort has unveiled a captivating calendar of festive Tropical Wonderland activations designed to showcase the destination’s natural splendour. Fun, family-friendly and full of festivities, the Tropical Wonderland programme promises an unforgettable escape, from ‘Santa’s Lab’ and eco-art workshops in the island Art Studio, to underwater adventures on the expansive house reef.
Sitting in one of the largest resort lagoons in the Maldives and surrounded by a reef of kaleidoscope colours, Fairmont Maldives houses a collection of sunrise and sunset beach or overwater villas, each with their own private pool and direct access to the pristine waters of the Indian Ocean, including 4, 5 and 7-Bedroom Deluxe Beach Villas, designed to accommodate groups of up to 20. Villas on the sunrise side of the island are particularly ideal for adventure-seeking travellers, with the best snorkelling spot on their doorstep – discover over 250 species of ocean life and join the resident marine biologist to track endangered local turtles. Eco-conscious travellers are invited to turn plastic waste into bespoke souvenirs and even create special gifts for local children at the resort’s Sustainability Lab – known as ‘Santa’s Lab’ during the festive season.
Carefully curated, the diverse Tropical Wonderland programme includes activities tailored to every guest – from tiny explorers to avid travellers. Alongside the rich underwater adventure programme, guests who prefer to stay on dry land can enjoy tennis lessons with renowned tennis coach Julian Hein, Christmas cake baking under the watchful eye of Fairmont Maldives’ chefs, dance classes and art workshops with resident local artists. Creative guests can craft their own Christmas cards, while younger travellers write a letter to Santa, who is set to make a special appearance on the island, equipped with a sleigh full of presents, after a unique tree lighting ceremony on December 20th.
A festive break calls for hearty and wholesome food, and Fairmont Maldives’ new all-inclusive offering offers access to all three restaurants and in-villa dining. Guests can dine at the recently refurbished Raha Market, with live cooking stations and cuisine from around the globe, or opt for an exquisite three-course meal at beachfront Azure and Japanese Kata restaurants, accompanied by cocktails, mocktails and expertly-crafted non-alcoholic drinks. In the spirit of the season, a Christmas Eve dinner at Raha will also be on the menu, while a New Year’s Eve extravaganza boasts an unforgettable culinary experience, perfectly paired with flowing wines and chilled Champagnes. The festive programme will be accompanied by world-class entertainment including live music by local artists, beachside beats by the resident DJ and a festive troop of multi-skilled circus performers.
Children up to 11 years old go free. For more information, please visit https://www.fairmont-maldives.com/festive-season/
Food
Kandolhu Maldives and Chef Joe Barza: Week of culinary enchantment
Kandolhu Maldives was honoured to host the renowned Chef Joe Barza from September 23rd to 30th, 2023, in an extraordinary week-long culinary collaboration at their Olive restaurant. Guests were captivated by Chef Barza’s exceptional culinary skills, making it a memorable experience.
Chef Joe Barza, a luminary in the culinary world, brought his unique twist on traditional Lebanese cuisine to Kandolhu Maldives, redefining the dining experience. Throughout the week, he orchestrated exclusive events that highlighted his culinary mastery, leaving a lasting impression on the palates of Kandolhu’s discerning clientele.
Olive restaurant transformed into a gastronomic haven, featuring Chef Barza’s specially crafted menus that seamlessly fused Lebanese flavors with the finest local ingredients. This fusion provided an exquisite journey for guests who sought culinary excellence, resulting in overwhelmingly positive feedback.
Chef Barza’s presence underscored Kandolhu Maldives’ commitment to delivering a world-class dining experience. The collaboration epitomises the resort’s dedication to bringing global culinary talent to its shores.
As a destination known for redefining luxury, Kandolhu Maldives eagerly anticipates future collaborations that continue to push the boundaries of culinary innovation, providing guests with unforgettable experiences. Chef Barza’s interactive approach, including the MMI wine dinner, was well-received and added to the overall success of the event.
Awards
Vakkaru Maldives shines bright with fourth consecutive win at 2023 World Travel Awards
The world has spoken, and for the fourth consecutive year, Vakkaru Maldives has taken home three distinguished awards at the 2023 World Travel Awards (WTA). This year, the timeless sanctuary was once again crowned the Indian Ocean Leading Resort, while the Vakkaru Overwater Residence awarded Leading Hotel Suite in the Maldives and Indian Ocean category.
“We are humbled and honoured to receive these accolades for the fourth time,” said Iain McCormack, General Manager, Vakkaru Maldives. “Our continuous recognition is a testament to our team’s unwavering dedication and the unique experiences we offer to our guests. Every award we receive propels us to set the bar even higher, and we promise to continue delivering unparalleled experiences.”
While accolades are not new to the luxury resort, the outstanding location, luxurious villas, first-class facilities and exceptional service captivate the guests’ hearts and keep them returning. Here are a few reasons that make Vakkaru Maldives an undeniable gem in the Indian Ocean.
Personalised Service: At Vakkaru Maldives, every guest is unique. From the moment one steps onto the shores, a dedicated team crafts an experience tailored just for them. Be it a private dining experience under the stars or an underwater exploration of vibrant marine life, the mission is to ensure each moment is unforgettable.
A Symphony of Nature and Authentic Design: Preserving the island’s innate beauty while seamlessly blending it with luxurious touches has always been the mantra. The resort is a testament to understated elegant architecture in harmony with nature and Maldivian charm.
Well-Rounded Resort Experiences: The resort’s philosophy is to offer more than just a stay. Whether indulging in the world-class spa, savouring culinary masterpieces in a bespoke setting, or diving deep into the ocean’s wonders, Vakkaru promises many experiences that cater to every whim and desire.
The Vakkaru Overwater Residence: More than just a residence, The Vakkaru Overwater Residence embodies luxury and elegance. Spread over 950 sqm, the two-storey, four-bedroom architectural showpiece ranks among the largest overwater residences in the Maldives. With personalised services from a dedicated butler and chef on standby, complemented by panoramic sunset views and endless ocean horizon, an infinity pool, and bespoke amenities, it is no wonder this residence consistently gets accolades.
Trending
-
Awards1 week ago
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives recognised with Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Award among Indian Ocean’s top resorts
-
Awards1 week ago
Baros Maldives recognised among Indian Ocean’s top 20 resorts in Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards
-
Awards1 week ago
The Nautilus Maldives voted top 2 best resort in Indian Ocean by Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2023
-
Family1 week ago
Kids are king this festive season at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives
-
Insiders6 days ago
The Nautilus Maldives appoints Pietro Addis as General Manager
-
Drink1 week ago
JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La unveils new menu of Azur Restaurant in collaboration with SIMDI Beverages
-
Awards5 days ago
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort garners Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Award for Top Indian Ocean Resort
-
Action1 week ago
Game, set at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives with Wimbledon champion