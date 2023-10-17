Celebrate Halloween like never before at Kandima Maldives

This festive season, those dreaming of swapping snow and busy shopping streets for sugar white-sand and crystal-clear waters should look no further than Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi. Nestled in the picturesque Shaviyani atoll, the luxury resort has unveiled a captivating calendar of festive Tropical Wonderland activations designed to showcase the destination’s natural splendour. Fun, family-friendly and full of festivities, the Tropical Wonderland programme promises an unforgettable escape, from ‘Santa’s Lab’ and eco-art workshops in the island Art Studio, to underwater adventures on the expansive house reef.

Sitting in one of the largest resort lagoons in the Maldives and surrounded by a reef of kaleidoscope colours, Fairmont Maldives houses a collection of sunrise and sunset beach or overwater villas, each with their own private pool and direct access to the pristine waters of the Indian Ocean, including 4, 5 and 7-Bedroom Deluxe Beach Villas, designed to accommodate groups of up to 20. Villas on the sunrise side of the island are particularly ideal for adventure-seeking travellers, with the best snorkelling spot on their doorstep – discover over 250 species of ocean life and join the resident marine biologist to track endangered local turtles. Eco-conscious travellers are invited to turn plastic waste into bespoke souvenirs and even create special gifts for local children at the resort’s Sustainability Lab – known as ‘Santa’s Lab’ during the festive season.

Carefully curated, the diverse Tropical Wonderland programme includes activities tailored to every guest – from tiny explorers to avid travellers. Alongside the rich underwater adventure programme, guests who prefer to stay on dry land can enjoy tennis lessons with renowned tennis coach Julian Hein, Christmas cake baking under the watchful eye of Fairmont Maldives’ chefs, dance classes and art workshops with resident local artists. Creative guests can craft their own Christmas cards, while younger travellers write a letter to Santa, who is set to make a special appearance on the island, equipped with a sleigh full of presents, after a unique tree lighting ceremony on December 20th.

A festive break calls for hearty and wholesome food, and Fairmont Maldives’ new all-inclusive offering offers access to all three restaurants and in-villa dining. Guests can dine at the recently refurbished Raha Market, with live cooking stations and cuisine from around the globe, or opt for an exquisite three-course meal at beachfront Azure and Japanese Kata restaurants, accompanied by cocktails, mocktails and expertly-crafted non-alcoholic drinks. In the spirit of the season, a Christmas Eve dinner at Raha will also be on the menu, while a New Year’s Eve extravaganza boasts an unforgettable culinary experience, perfectly paired with flowing wines and chilled Champagnes. The festive programme will be accompanied by world-class entertainment including live music by local artists, beachside beats by the resident DJ and a festive troop of multi-skilled circus performers.

Children up to 11 years old go free. For more information, please visit https://www.fairmont-maldives.com/festive-season/