Vakkaru Maldives shines bright with fourth consecutive win at 2023 World Travel Awards
The world has spoken, and for the fourth consecutive year, Vakkaru Maldives has taken home three distinguished awards at the 2023 World Travel Awards (WTA). This year, the timeless sanctuary was once again crowned the Indian Ocean Leading Resort, while the Vakkaru Overwater Residence awarded Leading Hotel Suite in the Maldives and Indian Ocean category.
“We are humbled and honoured to receive these accolades for the fourth time,” said Iain McCormack, General Manager, Vakkaru Maldives. “Our continuous recognition is a testament to our team’s unwavering dedication and the unique experiences we offer to our guests. Every award we receive propels us to set the bar even higher, and we promise to continue delivering unparalleled experiences.”
While accolades are not new to the luxury resort, the outstanding location, luxurious villas, first-class facilities and exceptional service captivate the guests’ hearts and keep them returning. Here are a few reasons that make Vakkaru Maldives an undeniable gem in the Indian Ocean.
Personalised Service: At Vakkaru Maldives, every guest is unique. From the moment one steps onto the shores, a dedicated team crafts an experience tailored just for them. Be it a private dining experience under the stars or an underwater exploration of vibrant marine life, the mission is to ensure each moment is unforgettable.
A Symphony of Nature and Authentic Design: Preserving the island’s innate beauty while seamlessly blending it with luxurious touches has always been the mantra. The resort is a testament to understated elegant architecture in harmony with nature and Maldivian charm.
Well-Rounded Resort Experiences: The resort’s philosophy is to offer more than just a stay. Whether indulging in the world-class spa, savouring culinary masterpieces in a bespoke setting, or diving deep into the ocean’s wonders, Vakkaru promises many experiences that cater to every whim and desire.
The Vakkaru Overwater Residence: More than just a residence, The Vakkaru Overwater Residence embodies luxury and elegance. Spread over 950 sqm, the two-storey, four-bedroom architectural showpiece ranks among the largest overwater residences in the Maldives. With personalised services from a dedicated butler and chef on standby, complemented by panoramic sunset views and endless ocean horizon, an infinity pool, and bespoke amenities, it is no wonder this residence consistently gets accolades.
Atmosphere Core scoops 3 trophies at World Travel Awards 2023
Atmosphere Core, a dynamic hospitality company, bagged three top World Travel Awards 2023 prizes at the Grand Final Gala Ceremony held in Dubai on 15 October 2023.
The awards are:
- Maldives’ Leading Family Resort 2023 for Atmosphere Kanifushi
- Maldives’ Leading Luxury Hotel Villa 2023 for the Royal RESERVE at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI
- Maldives’ Leading Resort 2023 for VARU by Atmosphere
This latest win further solidifies Atmosphere Core’s position in the global hospitality scene and showcases its expertise in curating and delivering exceptional guest experiences.
Recognised as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence, World Travel Awards™ acknowledges, rewards and celebrates excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. The awards were accepted by Ms. Sarah Walker-Kerr, Vice President of Communications at Atmosphere Core, and Ms. Mei P Pun, General Manager of VARU By Atmosphere.
For the fourth year in a row, Atmosphere Kanifushi bagged Maldives’ Leading Family Resort 2023 at World Travel Awards 2023. The lush isle offers villas dotted along a dreamy 2km long beach and indulgent water villas perched on a crystalline lagoon. Watersports, snorkelling boat trips, complimentary bicycles, and exotic dine-around options are just some of the delights that await travellers here. A thrilling 35-minute Sea Plane ride from Malé International Airport brings guests to the secluded resort in Lhaviyani Atoll.
The Royal RESERVE won the Maldives’ Leading Luxury Hotel Villa 20232023 at World Travel Awards 2023. OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI resort’s iconic three bedroom sanctuary is replete with the fine tunings of indulgence, absolute privacy, charming comforts, and privileged amenities. Features include a private beach, spa pavilion, open-air jacuzzi, gym, pool, stunning bathrooms, an overwater bar, a room for the nanny, and a dedicated Teppanyaki restaurant as well as a fully stocked professional kitchen with a wine cellar.
A naturally Maldivian resort, VARU by Atmosphere earned the Maldives’ Leading Resort 2023 at World Travel Awards 2023. This popular five star resort invites guests to stay close to the brilliant turquoise lagoon, relish authentic Maldivian food, and immerse in the island rhythm of this scenic Indian Ocean destination. Situated on the north-western edge of the Malé Atoll, Varu Island is just a 45 minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport.
JOALI Maldives, JOALI BEING celebrate multiple recognitions in Maldives Tourism Awards 2023
JOALI Maldives, the first art-immersive resort in the Maldives, has announced the resort has been recognised as the Resort of the Year by Maldives Tourism Awards 2023.
In a colourful reception hosted in the capital city Male’ on 12 October 2023, the Ministry of Tourism honoured tourist establishments that provide excellent service through employee empowerment.
In addition to this, the resort also received further recognition for its extensive CSR programme by achieving the Award for Excellence in CSR. Since its inception, JOALI has been a brand strongly rooted in making positive impacts on the community and environment. This award is a true reflection of the brand’s commitment to responsible luxury.
JOALI BEING, opened in 2021 as the first wellbeing island in the Maldives, was awarded the Staff Accommodation Award and the Highest Number of Female Employees in a tourist resort. One of the core values of JOALI has always been female empowerment, and both the properties, based in Raa Atoll employ one of the largest female ratios in the Maldives. The brand continuously strives to increase the percentage and is actively involved in creating platforms for women with community outreach programmes and vocational training across Raa Atoll.
“It is an honour to be recognised as Resort of the Year. This achievement is a testament to the continuous and unwavering efforts of our team”, said Enver Arslan, Area General Manager of JOALI. “We are truly humbled that both JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING have been recognised in this year’s Maldives Tourism Awards.”
Fairmont Maldives recognised with Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Award
Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, with Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi recognised as the #6 best resort in the Indian Ocean.
More than 520,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers’ Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and
acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector.
Located in the serene Shaviyani Atoll, the award-winning Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi provides the most luxurious island escape and is only 55 minutes away from the capital city of Malé via scenic seaplane journey. The picturesque island offers a collection of exquisite all pool Beach, Jungle, and Water villas, four restaurants and bars, Fairmont Spa, and the archipelago’s iconic, longest infinity pool. It is situated in one of the largest resort lagoons in the nation and bordered by a 9-km-long house reef brimming with marine life. The private island hideaway is also a leader in cutting-edge sustainability initiatives, housing the Coralarium, the Maldives’ first underwater art installation doubling as a coral regeneration project, and the Sustainability Lab, where state-of-the-art machinery turns plastic waste into exquisite bespoke souvenirs.
“We are truly proud and honoured to receive this prestigious award by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler,” says Mr. Steven Stefaniuk, General Manager of Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi.
“This acknowledgement is a true testament to the dedication, hard work, and passion of our team members who continuously strive to provide exceptional service and hospitality. Whether getting away with us for the first time, or continuously choosing our island as your home away from home, our greatest pleasure remains creating unforgettable moments for all our valued guests.”
