Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa teams-up with culinary visionary chef Hari Nayak for a year-long gastronomic journey
In a sublime union of culinary craftsmanship, the iconic Baraabaru restaurant at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa is set to embark on a year-long gastronomic journey with Chef Hari Nayak, the celebrated master of modern Indian cuisine. From October 5 to 10, 2023, Baraabaru will host its first visit from the visionary chef, restaurateur, author and culinary consultant with further week-long residency visits scheduled for spring and summer 2024.
Blending the freshest Maldivian produce with global influences, Chef Nayak will bring his signature artful interpretation of contemporary Indian gastronomy to the award-winning Baraabaru – named one of CNN Travel’s top ten “Maldives’ Finest Tables” – complementing its 25-year reputation as the Maldives’ leading Indian restaurant.
“Our partnership is more than a marriage of ingredients and creativity; it’s an alignment of philosophies and aspirations,” comments Didier Jardin, General Manager of Four Seasons Kuda Huraa. “Uniting our shared passion for exquisite flavours and soulful, sustainably crafted cuisine, this collaboration takes our guests even deeper into the rich cultural and culinary heritage of both the Indian subcontinent and the Maldives.”
A Tapestry Woven from Indian Heritage and Maldivian Bounty
Author of six books and recognised as one of the foremost Indian chefs in North America and now Asia and the Middle East, Chef Nayak has carved an extraordinary career that has taken him from Manipal, India to the prestigious Culinary Institute of America (CIA) in New York and on to honing a modern interpretation of Indian cuisine that has captivated international audiences.
Having broadened his expertise under the mentorship of world-renowned chefs, Chef Nayak is the founding chef of acclaimed restaurant Sona in New York and the chef-owner of JHOL, a Michelin-rated coastal Indian restaurant in Bangkok. He also has his own line of retail food products under the Cafe Spice brand and works as a chef patron and consultant for several hospitality groups around the globe.
Two Hearts, One Kitchen
While Chef Hari’s presence will be a seasonal delight at Baraabaru, his influence will permeate the restaurant’s offerings year-round via an inspiring set dinner menu that is available nightly. Delivered under the expert guidance of Baraabaru’s Head Chef Kishan Singh – renowned for his passion for “the natural flavours of the food” and his focus on fresh, authentic dishes – the two complementary menus will exist as a harmonious culinary symphony: two parts of the same mutual values, dreams and vision of Chef Nayak and Baraabaru’s culinary artisans.
This shared vision extends into education and fostering a cross-cultural exchange of knowledge, skills and techniques. Twice a year, Chef Nayak’s team will welcome Baraabaru colleagues to India to explore the intersection of Indian and Maldivian culinary traditions, providing valuable new experiences for all involved. It’s a culture of learning and growth not only embedded in Four Seasons philosophy, but in Chef Nayak’s desire to pass on knowledge from his career spanning over two decades.
“When I started out, the old-school chefs kept their recipes a secret, but now whatever I know I love to share,” he says. “I want to widen the world’s eyes to the Indian cuisine that I grew up loving, share what I have learned in the West, and work with a like-minded team in the Maldives inspired by the same mission.”
Further collaboration will take the form of interactive cooking classes and workshops for guests at both locations, imparting culinary skills and cultural insights.
A Commitment to Planet and Palate
At the heart of this culinary alliance is the aspiration to offer guests more than just a meal and instead a “home away from home.” Within Baraabaru’s idyllic ocean setting, embraced by Kuda Huraa’s renowned familial service, the maritime memories of Chef Nayak’s youth find their soulmate.
Sustainability is the foundational bedrock of this heartfelt alliance, from the sourcing of local ingredients from both regions to sharing knowledge on reducing food waste and energy efficiency. Rooted in a childhood where environmental responsibility was a way of life, Chef Nayak’s values align perfectly with Baraabaru’s unwavering commitment to sustainable practices. “Growing up we’d use every part of the plant, the coconut, the fish,” elaborates Chef Nayak. “That’s the way it’s always been in my restaurants – not because it’s trendy, but because it is the essence of homestyle cooking, a practice very much mirrored in the Maldives.”
Combining expansive ocean vistas, meticulously crafted dishes, and a truly visionary approach to the future of Indian cuisine, this is a match made in culinary heaven not to be missed.
To book a table at Baraabaru during Chef Hari Nayak’s first Baraabaru residency, email reservations.mal@fourseasons.com or call the central reservations department of Four Seasons Resorts Maldives at (960) 66 00 888.
Introducing ‘Madi Hiyaa’: Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s overwater Yakitori oasis
A culinary masterpiece merging nature and innovation
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru proudly presents its latest architectural gem, Madi Hiyaa, an exceptional standalone overwater Yakitori Restaurant and Bar, featuring an incredible sea saltwater infinity pool, breathtaking sunset panoramas, caressed by the gentle sea breeze, and offering an authentic Japanese culinary experience with a Maldivian influence, all crafted from locally-sourced ingredients. Crafted meticulously with bamboo, this architectural wonder seamlessly blends nature’s elegance with contemporary design to provide the utmost comfort and relaxation. Guests can unwind in style, lounging on oversized hammocks adorned with luxurious throw pillows, indulging in the plush comfort of spacious daybeds, and finding solace in the inviting ambiance of a cozy sitting area. Anticipated to open its doors in November 2023, Madi Hiyaa is set to redefine destination dining at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru.
Innovative and Eco-conscious Design
Inspired by the Dhivehi language, where Madi symbolises “ray,” and Hiyaa signifies “shelter,” the name Madi Hiyaa pays heartfelt tribute to the graceful rays of the ocean. The newest addition to the resort’s elevated epicurean journey not only acknowledges the ocean’s majestic rays, but also provides a tranquil retreat, much like the rays of the ocean find refuge.
The naming of this exceptional architectural creation was an extraordinary celebration of teamwork and creativity. Associates from across the resort enthusiastically participated in a naming competition, exemplifying Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s commitment to fostering a sense of community and collaboration among its dedicated team members.
The award-winning Nomadic Resorts, headquartered in Rotterdam, The Netherlands and renowned for sustainable architectural projects, plays a pivotal role in bringing the Madi Hiyaa project to life. Their expertise in innovative and environmentally responsible design ensured that the architectural vision seamlessly blended with the natural beauty of the Maldives.
Japanese Cuisine with Maldivian Essence
Madi Hiyaa offers a symphony of flavours that will tantalise the guests’ taste buds. Drawing inspiration from the finesse of Japanese gastronomy while deeply rooted in the essence of the Maldives, a team of expert chefs has artfully curated a menu that harmoniously blends local ingredients with Japanese culinary expertise – allowing the guests to embark on a gastronomic voyage that embodies richness in every delectable bite. Furthermore, a dedicated mixologist is crafting innovative and alluring concoctions that complement the exquisite dining experience.
Guests can satisfy their palates not only with diverse selections of sushi rolls, sashimi, and Madi Hiyaa’s signature yakitori creations but also with authentic Japanese classics. They can also revel in the delectable Omakase set menu, using local fishers’ catches and freshly harvested herbs from the resort’s garden. Highlighting our passionate chefs’ creativity, each meal will be concluded with mouthwatering desserts like Anmitsu, Japanese cheesecake, or Shinsen’na Kattofurūtsu featuring locally grown organic fruits. To enhance the dining experience, wine pairings will also be available.
Impeccable Stewardship
Alongside Madi Hiyaa’s opening, the resort’s new Food and Beverage Director, Karim Boulet, of French descent and a distinguished figure in the hospitality and fine dining industry, boasting nearly two decades of invaluable experience and exemplifying a commitment to outstanding stewardship in culinary experiences will oversee the entire food and beverage operations.
“I am thrilled to be part of this charming property with a dynamic team. With the upcoming launch of Madi Hiyaa in November, my team and I are preparing to introduce a captivating selection of Japanese Whisky and Sake options. We are also planning to offer enticing cooking classes and live training sessions under the impeccable stewardship of the Japanese-speciality chef, inviting guests to immerse themselves in this culinary experience,” expressed Karim.
Hery Kuswoyo, General Manager of Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru enthused: “Madi Hiyaa doubles as an ideal space for intimate gatherings, such as weddings and renewal of vows. This remarkable addition assumes a prominent role in our continuous efforts to enhance the delivery of outstanding guest service, setting new standards for luxury and innovation, while showcasing our commitment to sustainability from every angle. This encapsulates the promise of Madi Hiyaa.” Top of Form
Experience the exquisite: ‘Stories of the Sea’ seafood culinary delight at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort this October
Take a culinary trip this October of the Maldivian sea, and experience an exclusive Asian-inspired Haute cuisine menu led by guest chef Shahfi Yusoff from Kayuputi at The St. Regis Langkawi
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has announced – Stories of the Sea – a unique seafood culinary experience, exclusive for guests visiting the resort this October.
For two nights only, guest chef Shahfi Yusoff from the award-winning Kayuputi restaurant at The St. Regis Langkawi will visit The St. Regis Maldives to serve guests with his special, curated signature menu that showcases an Asian-inspired haute cuisine with a local, exotic touch.
Under the theme ‘Stories of the Sea’, the menu encapsulates a mix of Malaysian and international flavors, combined with modern French cooking techniques in a seafood-oriented menu that boasts locally sourced ingredients from the Maldivian sea.
“My cooking philosophy is simple. I believe that the key to delivering the finest epicurean adventures is through the freshness of ingredients combined with modest cooking techniques to bring out their natural flavors,” says Chef Shahfi Yusoff.
Inspired by Kayuputi’s eccentric ocean dream design concept by world-renowned Bill Bensley, Chef Shahfi has designed this menu to delight diners with his culinary prowess. He is supported by a team of talented chefs at The St. Regis Maldives, each a master in their own individual culinary fields. Together, they bring you a remarkable culinary experience featuring signature dishes such as the red snapper asam pedas risotto, Alaskan crab umeboshi granita, truffle ice cream with Oscietra caviar, and Langkawi black bee honey.
“At the St. Regis Maldives, we make the everyday exquisite and welcome guests into our home to experience the extraordinary in an unparalleled setting,” says Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives. “We are thrilled to introduce the latest culinary concept from the Kayuputi restaurant at St. Regis Langkawi. The esteemed chef, Shahfi Yusoff, will be present to personally deliver this concept. It’s a pleasure to combine the very best of our bespoke programs from some of St. Regis’ finest destinations, in the Maldives, and continue to offer luxurious experiences to our guests.”
The ‘Stories of the Sea’ experience will be available for guests to book at underground wine cellar Decanter on October 12, 2023 (USD 395++ per person) and The Whale Bar on October 15 , 2023 (USD 195 ++ per person). Both events are by booking only. For more information, please visit http://stregismaldives.com.
Two Michelin star chef presents culinary theatre of dreams at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
Always looking for new ways to create extraordinary guest experiences on its secluded island paradise, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas is set to push the boat out and take its guests on an amazing culinary adventure this November as the luxury Maldivian resort welcomes a very special guest chef to its award-winning SEA Underwater Restaurant. On November 13 and 14, guests at the resort will be treated to two exceptional evenings of gastronomic delights served up by renowned two Michelin star chef, Mano Thevar.
Overseeing the gastronomic extravaganza, Chef Mano Thevar is the owner of Thevar, a two Michelin-starred Modern Indian restaurant in Singapore which specialises in a creative multi-course menu that is rooted in Indian traditions and crafted with European techniques and Japanese produce. Chef Mano is now set to take his Michelin star show on the road when he hosts the Culinary Theatre of Dreams at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas this November.
Born and raised in the diverse and vibrant surroundings of Penang, Malaysia, Chef Mano draws on his Indian heritage as he combines fresh, seasonal ingredients with modern European techniques to tantalise the palate with a delightful interplay of flavours. Having cut his teeth as a chef in Michelin-starred Guy Savoy and Waku Ghin restaurants, he opened Thevar in 2019. Chef Mano now holds the proud distinction of being the first Malaysian chef to have two Michelin stars to his name.
Taking his Michelin star show on the road, Chef Mano is set to delight diners at Anantara Kihavah this November when he hosts a Culinary Theatre of Dreams at SEA Underwater Restaurant. Situated six meters below the waves, the iconic SEA restaurant will immerse guests in a sensory journey like no other, allowing them to savour world-class cuisine while surrounded by the mesmerising aquatic world of the Maldives.
The gastronomic adventure begins on November 13, 2023 with the first of two consecutive nights of underwater dining at the resort’s iconic SEA Underwater Restaurant as part of the highly anticipated Culinary Theatre of Dreams. For USD 325++ per person, the eagerly anticipated event will showcase a unique six-course menu crafted by Chef Mano specifically for this occasion, with the option for guests to choose between wine pairing and non-wine pairing experiences.
For more information or to book, call +960 664 4111, visit us at www.anantara.com/kihavah-maldives or email reservations.maldives@anantara.com.
