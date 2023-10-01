Food
Introducing ‘Madi Hiyaa’: Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s overwater Yakitori oasis
A culinary masterpiece merging nature and innovation
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru proudly presents its latest architectural gem, Madi Hiyaa, an exceptional standalone overwater Yakitori Restaurant and Bar, featuring an incredible sea saltwater infinity pool, breathtaking sunset panoramas, caressed by the gentle sea breeze, and offering an authentic Japanese culinary experience with a Maldivian influence, all crafted from locally-sourced ingredients. Crafted meticulously with bamboo, this architectural wonder seamlessly blends nature’s elegance with contemporary design to provide the utmost comfort and relaxation. Guests can unwind in style, lounging on oversized hammocks adorned with luxurious throw pillows, indulging in the plush comfort of spacious daybeds, and finding solace in the inviting ambiance of a cozy sitting area. Anticipated to open its doors in November 2023, Madi Hiyaa is set to redefine destination dining at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru.
Innovative and Eco-conscious Design
Inspired by the Dhivehi language, where Madi symbolises “ray,” and Hiyaa signifies “shelter,” the name Madi Hiyaa pays heartfelt tribute to the graceful rays of the ocean. The newest addition to the resort’s elevated epicurean journey not only acknowledges the ocean’s majestic rays, but also provides a tranquil retreat, much like the rays of the ocean find refuge.
The naming of this exceptional architectural creation was an extraordinary celebration of teamwork and creativity. Associates from across the resort enthusiastically participated in a naming competition, exemplifying Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s commitment to fostering a sense of community and collaboration among its dedicated team members.
The award-winning Nomadic Resorts, headquartered in Rotterdam, The Netherlands and renowned for sustainable architectural projects, plays a pivotal role in bringing the Madi Hiyaa project to life. Their expertise in innovative and environmentally responsible design ensured that the architectural vision seamlessly blended with the natural beauty of the Maldives.
Japanese Cuisine with Maldivian Essence
Madi Hiyaa offers a symphony of flavours that will tantalise the guests’ taste buds. Drawing inspiration from the finesse of Japanese gastronomy while deeply rooted in the essence of the Maldives, a team of expert chefs has artfully curated a menu that harmoniously blends local ingredients with Japanese culinary expertise – allowing the guests to embark on a gastronomic voyage that embodies richness in every delectable bite. Furthermore, a dedicated mixologist is crafting innovative and alluring concoctions that complement the exquisite dining experience.
Guests can satisfy their palates not only with diverse selections of sushi rolls, sashimi, and Madi Hiyaa’s signature yakitori creations but also with authentic Japanese classics. They can also revel in the delectable Omakase set menu, using local fishers’ catches and freshly harvested herbs from the resort’s garden. Highlighting our passionate chefs’ creativity, each meal will be concluded with mouthwatering desserts like Anmitsu, Japanese cheesecake, or Shinsen’na Kattofurūtsu featuring locally grown organic fruits. To enhance the dining experience, wine pairings will also be available.
Impeccable Stewardship
Alongside Madi Hiyaa’s opening, the resort’s new Food and Beverage Director, Karim Boulet, of French descent and a distinguished figure in the hospitality and fine dining industry, boasting nearly two decades of invaluable experience and exemplifying a commitment to outstanding stewardship in culinary experiences will oversee the entire food and beverage operations.
“I am thrilled to be part of this charming property with a dynamic team. With the upcoming launch of Madi Hiyaa in November, my team and I are preparing to introduce a captivating selection of Japanese Whisky and Sake options. We are also planning to offer enticing cooking classes and live training sessions under the impeccable stewardship of the Japanese-speciality chef, inviting guests to immerse themselves in this culinary experience,” expressed Karim.
Hery Kuswoyo, General Manager of Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru enthused: “Madi Hiyaa doubles as an ideal space for intimate gatherings, such as weddings and renewal of vows. This remarkable addition assumes a prominent role in our continuous efforts to enhance the delivery of outstanding guest service, setting new standards for luxury and innovation, while showcasing our commitment to sustainability from every angle. This encapsulates the promise of Madi Hiyaa.” Top of Form
Food
Experience the exquisite: ‘Stories of the Sea’ seafood culinary delight at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort this October
Take a culinary trip this October of the Maldivian sea, and experience an exclusive Asian-inspired Haute cuisine menu led by guest chef Shahfi Yusoff from Kayuputi at The St. Regis Langkawi
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has announced – Stories of the Sea – a unique seafood culinary experience, exclusive for guests visiting the resort this October.
For two nights only, guest chef Shahfi Yusoff from the award-winning Kayuputi restaurant at The St. Regis Langkawi will visit The St. Regis Maldives to serve guests with his special, curated signature menu that showcases an Asian-inspired haute cuisine with a local, exotic touch.
Under the theme ‘Stories of the Sea’, the menu encapsulates a mix of Malaysian and international flavors, combined with modern French cooking techniques in a seafood-oriented menu that boasts locally sourced ingredients from the Maldivian sea.
“My cooking philosophy is simple. I believe that the key to delivering the finest epicurean adventures is through the freshness of ingredients combined with modest cooking techniques to bring out their natural flavors,” says Chef Shahfi Yusoff.
Inspired by Kayuputi’s eccentric ocean dream design concept by world-renowned Bill Bensley, Chef Shahfi has designed this menu to delight diners with his culinary prowess. He is supported by a team of talented chefs at The St. Regis Maldives, each a master in their own individual culinary fields. Together, they bring you a remarkable culinary experience featuring signature dishes such as the red snapper asam pedas risotto, Alaskan crab umeboshi granita, truffle ice cream with Oscietra caviar, and Langkawi black bee honey.
“At the St. Regis Maldives, we make the everyday exquisite and welcome guests into our home to experience the extraordinary in an unparalleled setting,” says Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives. “We are thrilled to introduce the latest culinary concept from the Kayuputi restaurant at St. Regis Langkawi. The esteemed chef, Shahfi Yusoff, will be present to personally deliver this concept. It’s a pleasure to combine the very best of our bespoke programs from some of St. Regis’ finest destinations, in the Maldives, and continue to offer luxurious experiences to our guests.”
The ‘Stories of the Sea’ experience will be available for guests to book at underground wine cellar Decanter on October 12, 2023 (USD 395++ per person) and The Whale Bar on October 15 , 2023 (USD 195 ++ per person). Both events are by booking only. For more information, please visit http://stregismaldives.com.
Food
Two Michelin star chef presents culinary theatre of dreams at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
Always looking for new ways to create extraordinary guest experiences on its secluded island paradise, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas is set to push the boat out and take its guests on an amazing culinary adventure this November as the luxury Maldivian resort welcomes a very special guest chef to its award-winning SEA Underwater Restaurant. On November 13 and 14, guests at the resort will be treated to two exceptional evenings of gastronomic delights served up by renowned two Michelin star chef, Mano Thevar.
Overseeing the gastronomic extravaganza, Chef Mano Thevar is the owner of Thevar, a two Michelin-starred Modern Indian restaurant in Singapore which specialises in a creative multi-course menu that is rooted in Indian traditions and crafted with European techniques and Japanese produce. Chef Mano is now set to take his Michelin star show on the road when he hosts the Culinary Theatre of Dreams at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas this November.
Born and raised in the diverse and vibrant surroundings of Penang, Malaysia, Chef Mano draws on his Indian heritage as he combines fresh, seasonal ingredients with modern European techniques to tantalise the palate with a delightful interplay of flavours. Having cut his teeth as a chef in Michelin-starred Guy Savoy and Waku Ghin restaurants, he opened Thevar in 2019. Chef Mano now holds the proud distinction of being the first Malaysian chef to have two Michelin stars to his name.
Taking his Michelin star show on the road, Chef Mano is set to delight diners at Anantara Kihavah this November when he hosts a Culinary Theatre of Dreams at SEA Underwater Restaurant. Situated six meters below the waves, the iconic SEA restaurant will immerse guests in a sensory journey like no other, allowing them to savour world-class cuisine while surrounded by the mesmerising aquatic world of the Maldives.
The gastronomic adventure begins on November 13, 2023 with the first of two consecutive nights of underwater dining at the resort’s iconic SEA Underwater Restaurant as part of the highly anticipated Culinary Theatre of Dreams. For USD 325++ per person, the eagerly anticipated event will showcase a unique six-course menu crafted by Chef Mano specifically for this occasion, with the option for guests to choose between wine pairing and non-wine pairing experiences.
For more information or to book, call +960 664 4111, visit us at www.anantara.com/kihavah-maldives or email reservations.maldives@anantara.com.
Food
La Dolce Vita at Sheraton Maldives presented by pastry chef Davide Del Chiero
Guests can sweeten their Maldives Escape and join Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & spa for a pastry extravaganza!
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has announced an upcoming culinary extravaganza with renowned Italian Pastry Chef Davide Del Chierico. This exciting collaboration promises a delectable journey into the world of pastries and desserts, set against the backdrop of the stunning Furanafushi Island in North Male Atoll, boasting turquoise ocean views, pristine white beaches, and beautifully designed accommodations.
Chef Davide Del Chierico will be making an appearance at the resort from September 30, 2023, embarking on a five-day intensive bakery training session for the resort’s talented pastry team. The training aims to elevate the resort’s culinary offerings, ensuring guests enjoy an exceptional dessert experience. Alongside Chef Davide, the resort’s talented Executive Chef, Riccardo Pinna will be assisting him in training the resort’s pastry team. With an impressive track record, Chef Riccardo has helmed and influenced kitchens in diverse cities such as Dubai, Budapest, Vienna, and more. Both chefs hail from the picturesque land of Italy, bringing with them a wealth of culinary expertise.
For guests looking to indulge themselves in the world of Italian desserts, the Pastry Master Class is a must-attend event. It offers an opportunity to embrace the authentic Italian way of making tiramisu through a hands-on, do-it-yourself experience. In addition to the Pastry Masterclass, the resort has a special treat in store for Marriott Bonvoy elite members. An intimate cocktail reception will be held, where guests can enjoy a delightful evening of mingling and savoring signature cocktails and wines with international and sourdough bread from Chef Davide, paired with a selection of cold cuts, cheese, and local products. Marriott Bonvoy Elite Members will also have the privilege of a special meet-and-greet with Chef Davide and a brief presentation of his exquisite creations.
Chef Davide Del Chierico, not only a master of pastries but also a specialist in sourdough management, viennoiserie and the world of baking, brings a wealth of experience and innovation to the resort. During his stay, guests will have the pleasure of experiencing the “Arte Bianca” or the art of making bread firsthand. Chef Davide will showcase his artisanal bread creations at the breakfast buffet, inviting guests to taste and interact with his culinary expertise.
Guests are encouraged to not miss this extraordinary la dolce vita event with Italian Pastry Chef Davide Del Chierico and resort Executive Chef Riccardo Pinna at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, a celebration of the finest in pastry and culinary artistry, providing an experience that promises to tantalize the taste buds and create unforgettable memories.
