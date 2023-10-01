Introducing ‘Madi Hiyaa’: Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s overwater Yakitori oasis

A culinary masterpiece merging nature and innovation

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru proudly presents its latest architectural gem, Madi Hiyaa, an exceptional standalone overwater Yakitori Restaurant and Bar, featuring an incredible sea saltwater infinity pool, breathtaking sunset panoramas, caressed by the gentle sea breeze, and offering an authentic Japanese culinary experience with a Maldivian influence, all crafted from locally-sourced ingredients. Crafted meticulously with bamboo, this architectural wonder seamlessly blends nature’s elegance with contemporary design to provide the utmost comfort and relaxation. Guests can unwind in style, lounging on oversized hammocks adorned with luxurious throw pillows, indulging in the plush comfort of spacious daybeds, and finding solace in the inviting ambiance of a cozy sitting area. Anticipated to open its doors in November 2023, Madi Hiyaa is set to redefine destination dining at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru.

Innovative and Eco-conscious Design

Inspired by the Dhivehi language, where Madi symbolises “ray,” and Hiyaa signifies “shelter,” the name Madi Hiyaa pays heartfelt tribute to the graceful rays of the ocean. The newest addition to the resort’s elevated epicurean journey not only acknowledges the ocean’s majestic rays, but also provides a tranquil retreat, much like the rays of the ocean find refuge.

The naming of this exceptional architectural creation was an extraordinary celebration of teamwork and creativity. Associates from across the resort enthusiastically participated in a naming competition, exemplifying Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s commitment to fostering a sense of community and collaboration among its dedicated team members.

The award-winning Nomadic Resorts, headquartered in Rotterdam, The Netherlands and renowned for sustainable architectural projects, plays a pivotal role in bringing the Madi Hiyaa project to life. Their expertise in innovative and environmentally responsible design ensured that the architectural vision seamlessly blended with the natural beauty of the Maldives.

Japanese Cuisine with Maldivian Essence

Madi Hiyaa offers a symphony of flavours that will tantalise the guests’ taste buds. Drawing inspiration from the finesse of Japanese gastronomy while deeply rooted in the essence of the Maldives, a team of expert chefs has artfully curated a menu that harmoniously blends local ingredients with Japanese culinary expertise – allowing the guests to embark on a gastronomic voyage that embodies richness in every delectable bite. Furthermore, a dedicated mixologist is crafting innovative and alluring concoctions that complement the exquisite dining experience.

Guests can satisfy their palates not only with diverse selections of sushi rolls, sashimi, and Madi Hiyaa’s signature yakitori creations but also with authentic Japanese classics. They can also revel in the delectable Omakase set menu, using local fishers’ catches and freshly harvested herbs from the resort’s garden. Highlighting our passionate chefs’ creativity, each meal will be concluded with mouthwatering desserts like Anmitsu, Japanese cheesecake, or Shinsen’na Kattofurūtsu featuring locally grown organic fruits. To enhance the dining experience, wine pairings will also be available.

Impeccable Stewardship

Alongside Madi Hiyaa’s opening, the resort’s new Food and Beverage Director, Karim Boulet, of French descent and a distinguished figure in the hospitality and fine dining industry, boasting nearly two decades of invaluable experience and exemplifying a commitment to outstanding stewardship in culinary experiences will oversee the entire food and beverage operations.

“I am thrilled to be part of this charming property with a dynamic team. With the upcoming launch of Madi Hiyaa in November, my team and I are preparing to introduce a captivating selection of Japanese Whisky and Sake options. We are also planning to offer enticing cooking classes and live training sessions under the impeccable stewardship of the Japanese-speciality chef, inviting guests to immerse themselves in this culinary experience,” expressed Karim.

Hery Kuswoyo, General Manager of Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru enthused: “Madi Hiyaa doubles as an ideal space for intimate gatherings, such as weddings and renewal of vows. This remarkable addition assumes a prominent role in our continuous efforts to enhance the delivery of outstanding guest service, setting new standards for luxury and innovation, while showcasing our commitment to sustainability from every angle. This encapsulates the promise of Madi Hiyaa.” Top of Form