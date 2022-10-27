Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi unveils new Beach Tented Villas

This winter, Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi invites travellers to reignite their sense of adventure with the launch of new Beach Tented Villas. Set amongst lush foliage and with direct access to the sugar-white sand beach, the villas have been thoughtfully designed to sit in harmony with the natural island environment, striking the perfect balance between luxury, adventure, space, and seclusion. A unique alternative to the traditional beach villa and overwater accommodation, the Beach Tented Villas will be available to book from November 2022.

In celebration of the launch, Fairmont Maldives has introduced a new Conscious Castaway experience, with unique in-villa experiences, from intimate movie nights under the stars, to private beachfront BBQs, as well as in-depth exploration of the island’s many sustainability initiatives, including snorkelling safaris around the Coralarium, and Sustainability Lab.

The Beach Tented Villas

Set on their own private pocket of beach, the new villas are designed provide a safari-style stay whilst mirroring the beauty and diversity of the island’s verdant flora and fauna. Natural wooden frames are swathed in white fabric, which can be rolled up completely to offer unparalleled views of the turquoise ocean beyond from floor-to-ceiling windows.

A neutral colour palette is accented with an eclectic collection of patterned throws and cushions, pieces of striking Maldivian artwork and rattan rugs, with a centrepiece chandelier lighting up the luxurious lounge area. Spacious and secluded, the Beach Tented Villas house a master suite with California King Bed and en-suite bathroom, separate children’s bedroom, spacious alfresco decking area with loungers and hammocks, outdoor roll-top tub and rain shower, and a Sala for communal dining that overlooks the private pool.

The archipelago’s most luxurious glamping experience, guests of the villas can call on the island mixologist to prepare cocktails at the private bar, host a BBQ on the sand prepared by the chef or relax with a spa treatment or yoga session on the deck. Each villa is also equipped with bicycles, a telescope for stargazing and a personal villa host, available 24 hours a day to ensure guests have everything they need to explore the island in style. What’s more, the team will leave messages in a bottle for guests to find throughout their stay, containing special experiences for them to enjoy, from an Indian-head-massage at Willow Stream Spa to a round of sunset cocktails at Onu Onu.