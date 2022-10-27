Local chefs shine at Hotel Asia Culinary Challenge

Winners of the culinary challenge of the Hotel Asia exhibition have been selected.

After a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the largest trade show in the South Asian region that brings together suppliers and businesses in the hospitality industry was once again held at Dharubaaruge from 10-12 October. The Hotel Asia Maldives Culinary Challenge, a cooking competition held as a part of the exhibition, began a day earlier.

Best Buy Maldives (BBM), which imports and sells some of the world’s leading brands, is the main sponsor of the event.

One of the objectives of the exhibition was to develop world-class chefs. More than 500 chefs competed across 20 categories in this year’s cooking competition.

In each category, the first, second and third runners-up were given cash prizes, while the cash prize for the main award categories was higher. The ‘Most Outstanding Chef’ got a cash prize as well as two way tickets to Singapore.

As many as 13 local chefs have bagged titles in various categories by competing in 20 categories of the Hotel Asia Culinary Challenge. Local chefs won the top spot in five of these categories.

Main awards:

Best Artist – Bandos Maldives’ Chef KJL Priyankara/Sri Lanka

Most Promising Young Maldivian Chef – Chef Ismail Thahuseen of Huvafen Fushi Maldives Resort

Top Maldivian Chef, ‘BBM Chairman’s Trophy’ – Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru’s Chef Ahmed Mazim

Most Outstanding Pastry Chef – Dhigali Maldives’ Chef Manju Manaram

Most Outstanding Chef – Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru’s Chef Ahmed Mazim

Best Culinary Establishment, ‘Alan Palmers Challenge Trophy’ – Baros Maldives

Chef Mazim. (Photo/Hotel Asia)

A BBM official said that the company has always strived to promote chefs, with endeavours to provide opportunities for them through various international platforms. The official said BBM pays special attention to local chefs.

Ahmed Mazim of Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru, the best chef of the culinary challenge and winner of the debut ‘Top Maldivian Chef – BBM Chairman’s Trophy’, thanked BBM for giving him such an opportunity.

“I would like to acknowledge the support that BBM gives the younger generation. I am thankful for the opportunity to perform on international platforms,” he said.

Chef Mazim. (Photo/Hotel Asia)

Mazim thanked the culinary teams of Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru and Kudahura and his family for their support in his success.

Adil, executive chef at Salt Cafe in capital Male, expressed his special gratitude to the company for organising a major competition like the Hotel Asia Culinary Challenge. Salt Cafe chefs bagged the top spot in two categories of the competition.

“BBM, especially in this field, has been contributing a lot, doing different things in different ways,” he said.

This year’s Culinary Challenge has been endorsed by the Chefs Guild of Maldives. The competition has already been endorsed by World Chefs.