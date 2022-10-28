Vakkaru Maldives gears up for FIFA World Cup 2022 kickoff with special getaway package

The award-winning Vakkaru Maldives brings the beautiful game to its spectacular sandy shores with a special limited-time offer. Football fanatics can watch their favourite teams battle it out at the FIFA World Cup 2022, the world’s biggest sporting spectacle, which kicks off on 20 November, while enjoying luxurious accommodation, first-class facilities and exceptional service at the island paradise.

Located in the pristine Baa Atoll, Vakkaru’s powder-white beaches and timeless ocean views in fifty shades of blue make it the ideal getaway to watch the tournament or to relax and unwind after catching the live action on the pitches in Qatar. The FIFA 2022 Getaway Offer can be booked directly at vakkarumaldives.com using the FIFA22 code.

Rates start from US$1,008 per night in an Overwater Villa and are inclusive of daily breakfast and complimentary daily dinner, 12% GST and 10% service charge. Families can also take advantage of our family benefits with complimentary stay and meals for up to two children, with a minimum stay of five nights. The offer is available to book until 15 November 2022, for stays until 22 December 2022.

Cabana, the alfresco poolside lounge, will screen live telecasts of the thrills and spills at the FIFA World Cup 2022, where guests can enjoy exceptional food and beverage offers, fire and LED shows during the match break and fun games.

The Vakkaru team have also curated several exciting guest experiences for the whole family. The highlight is the FIFA Grand Opening Match between the Vakkaru Champions vs the Vakkaru Guests at the resort’s football pitch. Other activities during the month include a foosball tournament at Coconut Club, beach soccer at Splash beach, a soccer camp for kids and teenagers at the Vakkaru Camp, a FIFA Family Fun Quiz at Cabana and a FIFA Fun Pool Party and Games in the Main Pool.

For reservations and general information, visit vakkarumaldives.com or contact reservations@vakkarumaldives.com.