By Atmosphere, Colours of OBLU offer fun family holidays in Maldives

By Atmosphere and Colours of OBLU resorts in the Maldives are offering hassle-free family vacation during the upcoming Saudi National Day, enabling children to indulge in scheduled activities within monitored play areas.

From hosting birthday parties to offering babysitting services, the resorts’ have it all to ensure that your children are well taken care of while you soak in the goodness of the picturesque island setting.

Conveniently accessible from Saudi Arabia by a five-hour flight, the magical private islands of the Maldives offer something for everyone – whether you are a couple seeking a secluded romantic retreat from the buzz of daily life, or a family looking for fun-filled adventures. The four and five-star luxury resorts provide an incredible island escape surrounded by some of the world’s most splendid natural settings, which the Maldives is famous for.

Being a paradise for divers, surfers, and sailors, you can enjoy snorkelling, diving, or simply relax in the lagoons teeming with marine life or take a sunset cruise where you are likely to spot a pod of dolphins while sipping on a cool beverage.

For those simply looking to unwind – a pampering, blissful treatment at one of the Spas can help to relax and recharge, or you have the option to simply chill out with a good book at one of the many indoor or outdoor spots with your choice of beverage.

OBLU SELECT Lobigilli

The OBLU SELECT Lobigili is perfectly put together for intimate escapes. An exclusive 5-star adults-only resort, it is situated just 15-minutes from the airport. Romance permeates this island of love, with idyllic tropical vistas complemented by nature-inspired designs, creating a secluded, castaway feel. Find thrills in blissfully natural surroundings and share romantic ‘us time’ on a magical sunset cruise into the Indian Ocean. Settle into an intimate private cinema screening on the white, sandy beach under a starlit sky, with candles and torches creating a magical cocoon, or snuggle into comfy bean bags by a beach bonfire set up in a perfectly secluded corner of the beach.

OBLU SELECT Sangeli

OBLU SELECT at Sangeli takes you on an exclusive romantic journey with its honeymoon water suites, providing you with the ideal setting for some of the most unforgettable memories. Situated at the North-Western tip of Malé Atoll, the resort offers various activities starting with yoga by the beach to live musical performances, there are exciting daily activities and entertainment to keep you spirited. To keep your appetite duly sated, the resort has a variety of restaurants where you can experience a variety of dishes artfully served in a gorgeous island. Choose from four outlets – changing buffet experiences in The Courtyard, snacks at ‘The Sangs’, or visit the specialty restaurants – Just Grill or JustWok.

OBLU NATURE Helengeli

Discover the wild and pristine vistas of the Indian Ocean as you set sail on a wondrous journey. Explore the underwater wonders with SSI and PADI courses and ocean excursions that suit all abilities and interests or kayak over crystal clear waters, zip across the lagoon on jet skis, and just float and soak in the golden sunshine. From the plunge pools in the water villas to the thriving marine life around the island, this resort offers a varied set of aquatic activities for the family to enjoy together.

OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi

Take a night cruise into the majestic Indian Ocean – just for the two of you. The scene is one of magic and enchantment as moonlight shimmers over the waves. You can also watch the distinctive Maldivian hues of blues and turquoise transform into romantic red, pink, purple, and deep orange as you float across the sea in a dhoni. Fishing enthusiasts can try local line fishing aboard a traditional wooden Dhoni against spectacular tropical views and experience the classic sport.

Atmosphere Kanifushi

Launched in December 2013, Kanifushi is surrounded by lush green island tress and an endless turquoise lagoon. With a vast variety of offerings, Kanifushi by Atmosphere is a leader in the 5-Star segment in the Maldives. Situated in the Lhaviyani Atoll and just 30-minutes via a scenic Sea Plane transfer from the International Airport, the resort is home to 172 detached villas and suites, where you can enjoy access to pristine white beaches and the beautiful turquoise lagoon surrounding the island. With its own unique variety of marine life and reef formations, Lhaviyani Atoll is a paradise for divers. If you fancy something a little more relaxing, Akiri Spa by Mandara can help to relax and balance your mind and body.

VARU By Atmosphere

The stunning VARU by Atmosphere is a five-star resort nestled in the pristine Indian Oceans of the Maldives which is accessible in under 40-minutes via a speed boat. Art and craft workshops such as photo frame making, straw rocket art, clay art and recycle art, special Maldivian craft sessions, movie screenings, dancing, party games, fitness activities, sandcastle building, children’s yoga, children’s themed parties, and DJ nights are on offer for young adults at the resort. It also offers a range of fun and fabulous activities for guests including non-motorised water sports such as windsurfing, stand-up paddle-boarding, jet-skiing among others.

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts (AH&R) is a dynamic and fast-growing international hospitality company. Currently, the company is operating eight resorts within the Maldives and is set to further expand in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bhutan.

AH&R’s distinguished portfolio comprises The Ozen Collection, Colours of OBLU, and By Atmosphere, with a rich diversity of experiences within each of these brands.