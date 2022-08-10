Soneva Soul launches London Wellness Specialist Network

Luxury resorts pioneer Soneva has announced the launch of the London Wellness Specialist Network as part of its new, transformative wellness concept, Soneva Soul.

This curated directory of trusted, international wellness experts invites guests in the UK to start or continue their wellness journey beyond Soneva’s award-winning resorts in the Maldives and Thailand. Supporting every area of guests’ health and wellbeing all year round, this London-focused network is the first phase of Soneva Soul’s expanding global reach across major cities around the world, combining ancient healing wisdom with the latest in science and medical innovation.

Ranging from rehabilitation, fertility and anxiety experts to leaders in Pilates, osteopathy, astrology and crystal healing, the London Wellness Specialist Network spans the full spectrum of healing modalities. Selected for their extensive experience and eminence in their field by Soneva Soul’s wellness experts, the specialists include: lymphatic drainage expert and modelling massage therapist Ana Trida; renowned psychotherapist Andrew Wallas, who uses a hybrid approach to achieve a profound alchemical transformation; hypnotherapist, author and host of The Calmer You podcast Chloe Brotheridge; shamanic practitioner Eddy Elsey, whose work has been featured in GQ, Men’s Health and The Telegraph, among others; preventative health expert and founder of the multi-award-winning 360 lifestyle brand Hayo’u Katie Brindle; and Vedic meditation teacher and co-founder of the London Meditation Centre Jillian Lavender.

Soneva has also partnered with London-based wellness group Aequi to host an exclusive Mental Resilience Retreat. This inaugural retreat takes place during September 23-30, 2022, as an eight-day residential retreat and will be held at Soneva Fushi in the Maldives’ Baa Atoll. Led by Aequi’s team of expert practitioners, the retreat is open to just six guests and will integrate psychological and holistic approaches to wellbeing through a fully personalised, one-to-one service.

Launched in late 2021 and guided by the principle of ‘lifestyle evolution’, Soneva Soul reconnects mind, body and soul through personalised care plans that help guests realise their utmost potential and achieve their long-term wellness goals. This unique wellness concept builds upon Soneva’s experience at the forefront of the luxury hospitality and wellbeing industry over the last 27 years, harnessing the knowledge and expertise gathered during Soneva’s journey since launching its first spa at Soneva Fushi in 1995 – from traditional therapies, naturopathy and healing rituals, to the latest in diagnostics and scientific advances in medicine.