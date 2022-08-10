Vakkaru Maldives adds new Padel Tennis Court

Timeless sanctuary Vakkaru Maldives has announced the launch of their brand-new padel tennis court.

Located in the heart of the island and surrounded by lush tropical greenery, the new court is ideal for those looking for a fun, sociable sport or fitness enthusiasts who need a serious workout.

Iain McCormack, General Manager, Vakkaru Maldives, said, “We are thrilled to be one of the few resorts in the Maldives and the first one in Baa Atoll to bring the fastest growing racket sport in the world to complement our island’s offerings. The addition of the new padel tennis court to Vakkaru’s comprehensive sports facilities – tennis, beach volleyball and football – further underlines our resort as a destination for families and sports enthusiasts.”

Padel tennis is a cross between tennis and squash. It is played on a semi enclosed court about 25% smaller than the size of a tennis court. The rules are similar to tennis; however, players use tennis balls that are slightly less pressurised; serving is underarm, and the court walls are also used in the game. Padel tennis enthusiasts include tennis stars Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Maria Sharapova, and top footballers Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Lionel Messi.

default

The new padel tennis court is open daily from 7.00am to 10.00pm. It is complimentary for in-house guests with advance reservations. Amenities provided include rackets, balls, towels and water. Little guests and teens who want to give this fun sport a try can participate in the ‘Introduction to Padel Tennis’ session every Wednesday, guided by our recreation team.

Other additions and enhancement to the resort facilities include a newly opened yoga pavilion at Vakku Beach which accommodates up to 16 people, as well as an extension of the overwater gym with a larger indoor area and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the lagoon which will be launched this month.