JEN Maldives Malè by Shangri-La touches hearts of children in orphanage

JEN Maldives Malè by Shangri-La’s team took out a day off from work life to bring a little festive cheer to the children at Fiyavathi orphanage during the last week before the Academic Year 2022-2023 began.

The management team and staff visited the Fiyavathi home in Hulhumale where they brought fun games stations, gift packs, stationaries, toys, food and drinks in an act of goodwill that cheered the children and humbled the adults in equal measure.

The fun-filled day started with afternoon tea and varieties of kid’s friendly activities arranged and organised by the JEN team. The staff were greeted by Zeena Gasim, Chief Executive Officer of Fiyavathi.

“We think it’s been great to bring a fun day for these kids during the school holidays, we have brought a little cheer to the children and helped to brighten their life, it was very astonishing to see the sparkles appearing in the children’s eyes and our team have been touched by this and it has made them a better person,” Brice Lunot, General Manager of JEN Maldives Male’ by Shangri-La, said.

Fiyavathi, which is funded by the Ministry of Gender and by donations, accommodates around 100 children aged from 0 months to 18 years who have been abandoned, neglected, deprived, or even abused. They study at nearby schools and like all children, have dreams to be teachers, businessman/ women, doctors, engineers and even policeman to football player.

This initiative embodied corporate social responsibility for us, creating value by providing a carefree afternoon, full of joy and smiles, this was the top priority for the team members. Beautiful memories for the children are significant for their evolution and the entire JEN Maldives team was proud to be part of this amazing day.