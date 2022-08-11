The Standard Huruvalhi Maldives appoints Nihal Sevuk as Director of Revenue

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, Standard International’s first island resort that breathes new life into paradise, has appointed Nihal Sevuk as Director of Revenue to help elevate the world-class property to an even higher level.

An enthusiastic, self-driven global leader with over 15 years of successful hospitality experience, Nihal earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Tourism Administration at Boğaziçi University in Turkey, followed by a Master’s in Business Administration at the University of Suffolk in the UK, as well as various revenue management and leadership-focused certifications from Cornell University.

Nihal began her career managing commercial teams at upscale hotels and resorts in the United Arab Emirates, working for international hospitality groups such as Rove Hotels, Wyndham, and Millenium. She moved to the Maldives in 2018 as Director of Revenue for Dusit Thani Maldives and then joined as Cluster Director of Revenue for Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts.

She brings a wealth of experience to The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, where she will oversee revenue management and distribution strategy to operate, improve, and optimise culture and performance.

“I am so excited to welcome Nihal to our property team as we continue to grow awareness of the resort in the market, both domestic and internationally,” says Jesper Soerensen, General Manager at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives.”

“As a brand, we are not only exponentially widening our reach throughout the world, but we also want to embrace and cultivate our diverse approach to guests and hosts to elevate the experiences on both playing fields. Nihal brings with her a breadth of experience and, alongside our team, will help us continue to augment our overall experiences as we improve our practices to become a more sustainable and wellness-integrated playground.”