Kagi Maldives Spa Island introduces ‘Wellness Inc’

Kagi Maldives Spa Island, the boutique 50-villa resort situated in the North Malé Atoll, has introduced ‘Wellness Inc’ – cost-effective, laid-back holistic wellness journeys alongside peaceful lifestyle experiences.

General Manager, Jorg Weytjens commented: “The Maldives is the perfect setting for a wellness break, but we understand our guests want a ‘proper’ holiday too. By blending wellness options with the Maldivian lifestyle and ensuring we offer real value for money, Kagi is at the forefront for a new mode of wellness travel experience.”

According to a global survey, 45% of global consumers are looking for relaxation and wellbeing in their next travel destination—the second most popular travel motivator behind the need to get away. Kagi’s Wellness Inc approach will incorporate the easy-going nature of an Indian Ocean escape with optional bespoke wellness journeys as defined by the guest.

At the heart of the resort is the fully integrated, 1500-square-metre Baani Spa Sanctuary, one of the largest of its kind in the Indian Ocean. It features an open-air, teardrop shaped roof and floating yoga pavilion, and offers holistic and outcome-focused wellness programmes to take guests on an immersive journey to release, restore, and regain.

Baani’s ‘Spa Corner’ restaurant provides nutritious food and drink options, but guests also have the option to indulge in restaurant ‘Ke-Un’s South-Asian cuisine, the buffet at Noo-Faru, or ‘Nonna’, the newly opened signature Italian restaurant led by Executive Chef Dennis Placerani.

Guests can also choose to heal the body and mind through activities such as underwater meditation or yoga, but also adventure into the lagoon to snorkel and explore the abundant marine life, paddleboard, or windsurf.

Frances Geoghegan, Founder of spa & wellness specialists, Healing Holidays, commented: “With the introduction of Wellness Inc., the team at Kagi have understood that people travelling to the Maldives want to include Wellness as part of their holiday – it’s not an ‘either/or’ option, rather the best solution for those seeking better Wellness & Wellbeing whilst enjoying all that the Maldives can offer. Kagi has captured what we believe is going to be a lasting trend – a little bit of what you love combined with the best of what’s good for you.”

Kagi houses a state-of-the-art gym, four restaurants, three bars, a dive centre, and house reef, and is just 15-minutes on seaplane or a 60-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport. The barefoot luxury resort is a fusion of tradition and contemporary design by NYC based Japanese architect Yuji Yamazaki, the mastermind behind the world’s first underwater villa, with natural elements such as wood, stone and coconut thatch combined with the very latest in comfort, style and refinement.

Bed & breakfast rates for Kagi Maldives Spa Island Lagoon Pool Villas start at US$666/£552/€636 per night. For further information, contact info@kagimaldives.com or telephone: +960 6640123.

A 7-night stay at Kagi with Healing Holidays costs from £2929 person, including transfers from Male, daily breakfast and access to the daily group Wellness schedule. For further information, see https://www.healingholidays.com/accommodation/maldives/kagi-spa-island