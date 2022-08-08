Taylor Knox, Hussain ‘Iboo’ Areef join lineup for Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy 2022

In just a few short weeks, the Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy will return for its 10th year of competition. In 2022, the most luxurious surfing event in the world is graced with a stacked field of surfers, including previously announced Rob Machado (USA), Shane Dorian (HAW) and Ross Williams (USA). The resort has now added another two names to the list.

Surfing alongside his contemporaries from the early 1990s, Taylor Knox (USA) rounds out an incredible lineup of “Momentum Generation” surfers competing at the Surfing Champions Trophy (SCT). Known as one of the most iconic power surfers of all time, not to mention winner of the SCT in 2013 against Tom Curren (USA) and runner-up to Dave “Rasta” Rastovich (USA) in 2014, Taylor will be one to watch on the world-class waves close to Four Seasons Resort Kuda Huraa.

This year will also see the addition of Hussain “Iboo” Areef (MDV) to the roster, as the 2022 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy event wildcard. Born on the Maldivian island of Rasmaadhoo, Raa Atoll, 45-year-old Iboo is often said to be “the forefather of surfing in the Maldives.” As a former competitor in the Surfing Champions Trophy and a multiple Maldives Surfing Champion, he will be ready to put on a show and represent his country against some of his surfing heroes.

“It means a lot to be competing in the Surfing Champions Trophy again this year,” Iboo says. “It’s like a dream come true, surfing my home breaks with these legends. I am very excited to surf against Rob Machado in particular; he has always been my favourite surfer and I learned so much from watching him, Shane Dorian, Taylor Knox and others in the Momentum movies and Loose Change. It’s pretty incredible to go from seeing them on the screen and in magazines to lining up alongside them; I feel very lucky and thankful to have this opportunity.”

The 2022 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy is an invitation-only event like no other, with surfers competing in heats across three different surfing disciplines – single-fin, twin-fin and a triple-fin thruster. Held in some of the most consistent waves on the planet, Four Seasons Kuda Huraa offers up the perfect backdrop for the lineup of legendary surfers to get as creative as possible. With a USD 25,000 prize purse up for grabs, this is one of surfing’s most coveted events.

The 2022 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy will take place from August 22-29, 2022. Stay tuned for more news, here soon.

