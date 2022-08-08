Bollywood celebrities Vatsal Sheth, wife Ishita escape to Vakkaru Maldives for birthday celebrations

Bollywood actor, model and entrepreneur Vatsal Sheth and his wife, actress and model Ishita Dutta Sheth, escaped to the award-winning Vakkaru Maldives for a long-awaited holiday after their busy schedules that also coincided with his birthday on 5 August.

The award-winning timeless sanctuary, the favoured holiday destination for Indian celebrities this summer, played host to the star couple in early August. The two are excited about the 8 August launch of a new song, “Kuch Tumhara Kuch Hamara” and its music video in which they play the lead roles.

The couple enjoyed their time in the Maldives, exploring the private island’s many offerings and experiences, from exquisite dining, rejuvenating spa treatments to ocean adventures around the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve Baa Atoll. They also had the ultimate experience of staying above the lagoon’s crystal-clear waters in a One Bedroom Overwater Pool Residence, the largest one-bedroom overwater residence with splendid views of the endless ocean and the spectacular Maldivian sunsets.

In addition, a surprise destination dining experience was arranged for the couple to celebrate Vatsal’s birthday on 5 August. An elegant table for two surrounded by flame torches was set up on a secluded beach on the island, and they were served a specially created vegetarian menu.

“Vakkaru has instantly become my favourite destination ever since I stepped foot on the island. The natural beauty, the amazing marine life and the elegant resort design are simply mesmerising. But more than that, it’s the warmth of the people which made our stay exceptional. I’m so glad I decided to celebrate my birthday at this stunning resort,” said Vatsal.

Vatsal has acted in several Indian television shows and Bollywood films and is best known for his portrayal of Raj Chaudhary in the 2004 film “Taarzan: The Wonder Car”. His wife, Ishita Dutta Sheth, has also worked in Hindi films and television serials and made her television debut in 2013 with Star Plus’ soap opera “Ek Ghar Banaunga” as Poonam. Two years later, she made her Bollywood debut with the movie “Drishyam”. Vatsal has just finished filming for Adipurush, one of the most awaited feature films set to release in 2023.

Since its opening in 2017, Vakkaru Maldives has been a preferred destination for celebrities, from Hollywood celebrities like Madonna to sports celebrities and Bollywood stars, both for romantic or family vacations.