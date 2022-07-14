Fit-inspired stay in Kuramathi Maldives

Consistency is key to keeping a robust lifestyle. While on holiday, it is integral to strike a balance between relaxing and keeping physically active on your much-deserved time off. Kuramathi Spa makes it possible to stay in shape with various programmes designed to integrate into your holiday itinerary.

A range of group exercise classes caters to every level and ability under the guidance of professional trainers. Be in your best form by training in the fully equipped gym supplemented by several workout plans, including the Barefoot Beach Workout, Kickboxing Circuit, Lower Body, HIIT, Cardio & Abs, and Muscle Toning, among others. For a calming or meditative approach to exercise, participate in a group yoga class conducted either at the yoga platform or at the sandbank, as you practice gentle stretches surrounded by immersive views of the sea.

There are more ways than one to engage in physical activity on the island. Play a competitive game of singles or doubles on the resort’s flood-lit tennis court or make the most of the unique running routes that weave through the lush trail marked with informative signs to aid you in understanding the steps and distances you will cover around the resort.

Self-care is at its finest in Kuramathi with purposeful activities and mindful movements inspired by the natural splendour of the island.

Kuramathi is one of the first resorts to open in the Maldives and is part of Universal Resorts of Universal Enterprises Private Ltd, a 100% Maldivian owned company, and the pioneers of tourism in the Maldives.

Situated in Rasdhoo Atoll archipelago, Kuramathi Maldives is 1.8 km in length and tapers to a pristine stretch of white sandbank, lending a dramatic quality to the idyllic surroundings of turquoise lagoons, tropical jungle and flora. Catering to all budgets, 12 distinct choices of villas are on offer, ranging from the individual Beach Villas to the idyllic Water Villas with Pool. Dining options are diverse with many restaurants, bars and great-value all-inclusive packages, topped off with Maldivian service – welcoming, genuine and friendly. There is something for everyone on this paradisiacal haven that embodies Maldives in a natural setting.