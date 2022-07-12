Mohamed Shaaheen leads the way in sustainable engineering at Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi

Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi is continually working to not only ensure long-term sustainability, but to also honour the Fairmont global team’s pledge to constantly seek to better the ways in which they impact the environment, and this is where the resort’s engineering department plays a huge role.

Engineering has always been one of the most vital yet overlooked elements of the hospitality industry. Behind the scenes and out of sight, teams of highly trained professionals work tirelessly to ensure every element of the hotel or resort runs smoothly, efficiently, and in an environmentally friendly manner, to ultimately elevate and enhance the guest experience.

Mohamed Shaaheen, Director of Engineering at Fairmont Maldives, leads the team of engineers and oversees the sustainable practices throughout the resort. With nearly 20 years of experience in the luxury hospitality industry, throughout his career Mohamed has honed his technical skills and assertiveness, and his innovative mindset plays an integral role in the resort’s sustainability initiatives.

“The resort has invested in numerous initiatives to promote a sustainable future, which include a bottling plant to desalinate seawater so that it can be repurposed and used for washing or drinking water. LED lights are fitted throughout the resort to reduce energy consumption, and all guest rooms feature a heat-recovery boiler system. In addition to this, our generators are automatically synchronised, which reduces consumption and ultimately minimises carbon emissions. At Fairmont Maldives, we are constantly evaluating new solutions to allow us to further reduce our carbon footprint, and I’m excited to see what the future holds,” says Mohamed Shaaheen.

With a long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship and responsible tourism, Fairmont Hotels and Resorts is a member of the Global Climate Savers program, dedicated to preserving the places in which we live, work and play. Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi will continue to actively support a sustainable future and a low carbon economy, understanding that ultimately, we are all in this together.