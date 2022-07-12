Maldives featured in German luxury magazine Connoisseur Circle

Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / VisitMaldives) has launched an advertising campaign with Connoisseur Circle – an exclusive magazine for luxury hotels and destinations worldwide targeting an elite audience of travel enthusiasts in Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

Held from July 2022 until January 2023, the objective is to target the elite audience in the German-speaking markets and to promote the unique segments of the Maldives, and individual products and experiences in German language on both print and digital platforms.

The campaign will use a multitude of platforms in online and offline channels of the publication in order to promote the Maldives as a top of mind destination and maintain presence in the luxury market. The components of the campaign are distributed throughout the year including; advertorials in the print magazine; editorial stories in e-magazines; posts and promotional clips on social media; website banner display; and features in newsletters. The content will highlight the products and unique experiences of the Maldives, as well as a focus on nature-related activities aligned with the strategy for the target market.

The campaign is estimated to reach 30,000 consumers via newsletters and achieve 21,000 monthly visits to the website. Furthermore, the campaign will reach 14,000 Facebook followers and 29,500 Instagram followers. 47,000 copies, 25,000 copies, and 9,0000 copies will be circulated in Germany, Austria and Switzerland respectively.

As of 29th June 2022, the Maldives has welcomed 67,608 arrivals from Germany from the grand total of 732,884 travellers so far in 2022. MMPRC has taken part in major fairs across the German-speaking markets such as IMEX 2022, IMM Germany, and ITB Digital Business Day. MMPRC has also conducted marketing campaigns with TUI Austria, TUI Germany, Condor, and FTI so far this year. Media and influencer familiarisation trips, social media campaigns, destination e-learning campaigns, and a Maldives roadshow in Germany are also in the pipeline for the rest of this year.

As the company responsible for marketing the Maldives as a destination abroad, MMPRC carried out 260 different marketing activities in 22 global markets last year, including fairs, roadshows, familiarisation trips, marketing campaigns, webinars, and interviews. The greatest testament to the success of these activities came late last year, as the Maldives secured the title of ‘World’s Leading Destination’ (among several other accolades) at the 2021 World Travel Awards, globally recognised as the hallmark of industry excellence. This is the second consecutive year that the Maldives had successfully earned this prestigious title, a shining testimony of the trust placed in the ‘magic of Maldivian hospitality’ by travellers from all over the globe.