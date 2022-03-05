Murad Hassan returns to Agoda to head Asia Pacific business

Agoda, Booking Holding’s Asia-based digital travel business, has appointed Murad Hassan as its Regional Director Key Accounts for Asia Pacific region.

A Maldivian national, Murad has two decades of experience in the hospitality industry which has seen him hold key sales and marketing positions at Bandos Maldives, Maldives Tourism Promotion Board (now Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation), and mostly recently at Villa Hotels & Resorts.

In his most recent posting as the Director of Business Development at Villa Hotels, Murad oversaw a major overhaul of the leading Maldivian hospitality company’s operations and brand positioning.

Murad is also already familiar with Agoda, having led the company’s teams in diverse markets such as Singapore, Malaysia, Maldives and the United Arab Emirates from 2010 to 2020.

During his career, Murad has built a strong network of business relationships with key industry members to develop commercial partnerships with.

Murad holds a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Marketing from Northumbria University, and a Master of Business in Hospitality and Tourism Marketing from Victoria University.