Radisson Blu Resort Maldives appoints new Director of Sales, Marketing

Radisson Blu Resort Maldives announces that Pascal Lutchmaya has joined the company as the new Director of Sales and Marketing, leading the commercial team of the upper upscale 5-star resort in its second year of operation.

Pascal received a Bachelor’s degree in Hotel Management from Lycée Hôtelier La Renaissance in France, and has almost 20 years of considerable experience in the tourism and hospitality industry in Mauritius and Maldives.

His latest appointments in Maldives were when he served as Director of Sales & Marketing of Six Senses in 2012, and then of MINOR Hotels in 2014. After successfully building and developing Uma Ilha Business & Management Consultancy in his home country, Mauritius, Pascal returns to his second home to join Radisson Blu Resort Maldives, a new resort generation in the island destination.

“I am excited to be back in Maldives after four years. Looking forward to work with an incredible and passionate team of hospitality professionals, shaping up the future of this wonderful all-pool villa resort, and welcoming our guests and partners from around the world to the first Radisson property in the destination.” Says Pascal. The positioning of the property in the market is his forte, ensuring a healthy business mix and achieve the company’s targets.

Pascal’s favourite quote is from Mahatma Gandhi “The future depends on what you do today”, and while on the journey of setting the bright future for the resort, he enriches his days with outdoors activities or cooking, and looking forward to travelling again.

Part of the Radisson Hotel Group, Radisson Blu Resort Maldives is nestled in the South Ari Atoll, only 105km from Male’s Velana International Airport. This private island retreat features 128 beachfront or overwater pool villas with up to three bedrooms, seven restaurants and bars, diving and water sports, an overwater spa, yoga pavilion, fitness center, sports court, games room, kids’ club and a glass-walled Event Hall. This makes the resort an ideal setting for all types of holiday, from family vacations and couples’ breaks to weddings and honeymoons.

For more information, please visit www.radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-blu-resort-maldives.