Rahaa Resort introduces enhanced All-Inclusive Premium Plan

The new All-inclusive Premium plan is designed to offer guests a flexible, all-round, and completely worry-free holiday experience. Everything from all meals to greater flexibility and freedom in dining, premium beverages, mini bar drinks, land and water activities to laundry service are included the new All-inclusive Premium plan.

Taking on from frequent guest reviews, feedback and suggestions, this new plan is carefully crafted with ultimate guest satisfaction in mind. Rahaa is committed to continue improving and enhancing its facilities and service to provide its guests with enjoyable and unforgettable holiday experiences.

The All-inclusive Premium Plan includes:

Daily Buffet Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner from Kaage’

Drinks from All-inclusive Premium Menu available at main restaurant Kaage’ during mealtimes and from main bar Dhirun’Bar from 11am to 12am.

These include mineral water served by the glass,

Soft drinks and packet juice

Draught and canned house brand beer

House pouring wine served by the glass, white, red and Rosé

Sparkling wine

Tea, coffee and Iced coffee

Freshly brewed premium coffee: espresso cappuccino, latte, macchiato

Selection of cocktails and mocktails.

Premium brand spirits – gin, vodka, rum, whisky, tequila, brandy, liqueur.

Ko’Bar from 11am – 7pm

Mini Bar beverages replenished once during the day

25% discount from à la carte dining

25% discount on Private dinners

One 30 min foot reflexology per person per stay

One shared Sunset cruise per person per stay

Laundry service for 4 items per person per stay

Personalised turn-down service

In addition, Rahaa offers all its guests, regardless of meal plan the following services completely free of charge.

Airport assistance on arrival and departure

Complimentary VIP lounge access at the Domestic Terminal on arrival where guests are welcome to relax and enjoy some light refreshments and free Wi-Fi.

Complimentary early check-in between 8am and 2pm subject to availability

Complimentary late-check out between 12pm and 6pm subject to availability

Free Wi-Fi in guest villas and all outlets and facilities

Two bottles of water in the villas replenished daily

Complimentary snorkelling equipment

Complimentary use of Table Tennis and Beach Volleyball.

Complimentary use of non-motorised water sports including kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, windsurf for experienced surfers.

Complimentary use of Fitness Room.

Complimentary use of Kids’ Corner.

Complimentary snorkelling by boat to the house reef twice a day.

With the introduction of the All-inclusive Premium plan the previously existing basic All-inclusive plan will be renamed as All-inclusive Silver plan and offered at a lowered price.

Rahaa is a 4-star resort located in the vibrant, untouched and low-traffic Laamu Atoll, complimenting the history and culture of Maldives through architecture, design, experiences and remarkable Maldivian service. Rahaa warmly welcomes guests from all parts of the world including couples, solo travellers, honeymooners, families, groups of friends, adventurers and leisure travellers as well.

A naturally beautiful island with lush vegetation, wide stretches of beach, a natural Saltwater Lake and an adjacent private uninhabited island. The pristine environment of Rahaa envelopes visitors creating a sense of belonging, a sense of being at home and at one with nature.

The architecture and décor is modern with strong links to the seafaring heritage of the Maldivian people. The resort boasts two villa categories with vibrant minimalistic modern design infused with the local Maldivian architecture, the Lake View Villas and the Ocean View Villas.

Guests can enjoy excellent international and local cuisine and a wide variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, at the main restaurant ‘Kaage’ and two bars ‘Dhirun’ and ‘Ko’Bar’. All outlets are right on the beach with ocean and lake views.

Rahaa additionally offers a wide range of activities and services including Diving, Watersports, Kids Corner SPA, Fitness Room, Excursions, surfing and more.