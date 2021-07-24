Reethi Beach Resort achieves Agoda 2021 Customer Review Award

Reethi Beach Resort has achieved Agoda’s 2021 customer review award for its consistent and excellent service record.

By this award, Agoda recognises their partners that have distinguished themselves with outstanding hospitality and superior guest reviews.

“We are pleased to receive this accolade for our commitment and excellence of service provided to all our guests,” Denise Schmidt, Resort Manager at Reethi Beach Resort, said.

“We are open for all and ready to welcome our guest now more than ever. With sanitisation protocols in place, it’s our prime precedence that every visiting guest feels safe and satisfied while having fun and creating unforgettable moments at Reethi Beach.”

With the challenges faced by the travel industry over the past year, winning this award not only speaks about the exceptional service provided by thee resort but it is also a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion for providing your guests with an experience they truly value.

The iconic four-star Reethi Beach Resort is located in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve which hosts the world- famous Hanifaru Bay, home of the majestic Manta rays during the months of June till October.

Indulge in a rustic Robinson Crusoe feeling combined with a relaxed atmosphere – a true Maldivian island experience.

Boasting 129 beautiful villas with a path through tropical vegetation leads from each Villa to pristine sands and a crystal-clear lagoon. All come with daybeds offering breath-taking ocean views.

The island is accessible by a short 35-minute seaplane flight or a 20-minute domestic flight followed by a short 15-minutes speedboat ride.