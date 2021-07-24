Visit Maldives, TripZilla collaborate to make Maldives top destination in SEA Market

Visit Maldives has commenced a joint campaign with TripZilla, in a bid to promote the Maldives as the most desired destination and a safe haven targeting the Southeast Asian market.

The five-month-long branding campaign, from July to December, will make use of a variety of digital marketing components to promote Maldives as one of the most preferred safe haven destinations in the world.

TripZilla is a culture and travel digital publication for those with a sense of adventure. The company creates authentic travel content highlighting the greatest trends, places, food, and people. With a reach of over 25 million consumers every month, Tripzilla is the leading culture and travel digital publication in Southeast Asia.

Under the campaign, articles on the sought-after tourism products (resorts, guesthouse, liveaboards, hotels) and the unique experiences of Maldives will be published on Tripzilla’s main website reaching audiences in the Southeast Asian market.

In addition to the articles, a video presentation featuring the serene scattered islands and the unique geography of Maldives will be showcased through TripZilla. The video provides a breathtaking view of Maldives as one of the most beautiful destinations in the world as well as the unique activities that can be experienced in Maldives.

The video highlights that Maldives remains a safe haven destination as a result of the unique one-island-one-resort concept and how the naturally distanced islands ensure Maldives as a safe and serene destination. Most importantly, the video presents that Maldives is ready to welcome visitors from Southeast Asia after borders reopen.

Furthermore, a variety of engagement posts will be created by TripZilla on Facebook to encourage viewers to engage with the content.

The content created throughout the campaign is estimated to reach a total of at least 820,000 viewers across Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia.

As Visit Maldives is also promoting the Maldives as one of the leading Muslim-friendly destinations targeting the Southeast Asian market, the articles from this campaign will also be posted on HalalZilla.com and the HalalZilla facebook page.

HalalZilla is Tripzilla’s global platform for over a billion Millennial Muslims to connect, voice and interact on the topics of lifestyle and travel.

The campaign is carried out in accordance with the marketing strategy for Southeast Asia market to create awareness about the activities that can be enjoyed by Muslim travellers, family, and luxury travellers.

Moreover, the campaign is also aligned with the strategy to strengthen Maldives visibility and brand presence in the Southeast Asian market and generate wider appeal to Muslim travellers.

Over the years, Maldives has seen a steady growth in terms of tourist arrivals from the Southeast Asian region making it a promising market with great fight connectivity to the Maldives.

In 2019, the Maldives welcomed over 87,636 tourists from the Southeast Asian market.

Despite travel restrictions, Visit Maldives is promoting the destination in the Southeast Asian market to ensure that Maldives remains as a top of the mind destination among travellers and to ensure that Maldives is the most preferred destination for Southeast Asian travellers once borders reopen for leisure travel and travel restrictions are lifted.

Visit Maldives has conducted several campaigns targeting the Southeast Asian market to ensure Maldives remains the top of the mind destination.

Visit Maldives has taken part in Travel Meet Asia South East Asia, Travel Meet Asia – MICE & Corporate, Antavaya Virtual Travel Fair, IMM Asia Virtual and a Destination Maldives Webinar with the High Commission of Maldives in Singapore and NATAS.

In addition, Visit Maldives has conducted promotional activities with Travel+Leisure as well as ‘Have, Halal, Will Travel’ to promote Maldives targeting Muslim travelers.