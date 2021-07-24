Visit Maldives launches campaign with Leverate Media to promote Maldives in Indonesia

Visit Maldives is conducting a joint campaign with Leverate Media in order to promote Maldives as the most desired destination and as a safe haven targeting the Indonesian market.

Starting in July, the month-long campaign will promote the Maldives via Google and Youtube.

Leverate Media is an independent full-service agency specialising in developing creative brand communication and media buying for both digital and conventional channels with data-driven optimisation.

Under the campaign with Leverate Media, video advertisements featuring the serene scattered islands of Maldives will appear on Youtube.

The Maldives tourism products (resort, guesthouse, liveaboards, hotels) and uniquely-Maldivian experiences will be advertised through Google Discovery which ensures that the ads will appear on Google apps and features next to advertiser-friendly content.

Maldives will also be advertised on the Google Display Network, a group of more than two million websites, videos, and apps featuring Google Ads.

The advertisements will reach the target group of affluent travellers looking for their next getaway, and will be spread across a variety of publishers, blogs, and other niche information sites further promoting the Maldives as a top of mind destination.

Visit Maldives aims to promote the Maldives in the Indonesian market to create potential for increasing tourist arrivals from Indonesia to the Maldives aligned with the market objectives.

Due to close proximity and direct fight connectivity, Indonesia and the Southeast Asian market holds great potential for the Maldives tourism industry. Visit Maldives is working to strengthen destination brand presence and to promote Maldives as a safe haven for Southeast Asian travellers.

Over the years, Maldives has seen a steady growth in terms of tourist arrivals from the Southeast Asian region making it a promising market with great fight connectivity to the Maldives.

In 2019, Maldives welcomed over 87,636 tourists from the Southeast Asian market.

Despite travel restrictions, Visit Maldives is promoting the destination to the Southeast Asian market to ensure that Maldives remains as a top of the mind destination among travellers and to ensure that Maldives is the most preferred destination for Southeast Asian travellers once borders reopen for leisure travel and travel restrictions are lifted.

Visit Maldives have conducted several campaigns targeting the Southeast Asian market to ensure Maldives remains as the top of the mind destination.

Visit Maldives has taken part in Travel Meet Asia – South East Asia, Travel Meet Asia – MICE and Corporate, Antavaya Virtual Travel Fair, IMM Asia Virtual and a Destination Maldives Webinar with the High Commission of Maldives in Singapore & NATAS.

In addition, Visit Maldives has conducted promotional activities with Travel+Leisure, TripZilla as well as ‘Have, Halal, Will Travel’ to promote Maldives targeting Muslim travellers.