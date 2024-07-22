Villa Haven awarded ‘Emerging Luxury Resort of the Year’ at Fashion Summer Awards

Villa Haven has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Emerging Luxury Resort of the Year’ award at the Fashion Summer Awards 2024. The distinguished event, hosted by Anton Gormakh, owner of the Fashion TV Channel, was held at Lapino Hall in Moscow and celebrated excellence in luxury and innovation.

Fashion TV recognised outstanding achievements in the fashion industry, awarding the brightest representatives and providing an unforgettable experience for attendees. During the event, Villa Resorts extended an invitation to visit the Maldives to renowned music producer Yana Rudkovskaya and singer Mitya Fomin. Rudkovskaya, known for her participation in the 4th season of the show ‘Mask’ in 2023, is also the producer for popular Russian singer and Eurovision winner Dima Bilan. Mitya Fomin, a prominent Russian solo singer, dancer, and producer, is well-known for his tenure with the dance group Hi-Fi from 1998 to 2009.

Boasting 73 exquisite sea-facing villas and residences, each adorned with private pools, Villa Haven offers an intimate and secluded island experience unparalleled in its privacy and charm. The resort embraces a design ethos that celebrates the raw beauty of the Maldivian landscape, showcasing indigenous craftsmanship through its extensive use of sustainable materials.

Drawing inspiration from the breathtaking tropical landscape characterised by expansive beaches and verdant foliage, Villa Haven is meticulously crafted to cater to a discerning group of travelers known as the Simple Sybarites. Embracing a philosophy that prioritizes sufficiency over excess, these individuals seek indulgence in the elegance of simplicity.

Nestled within a sprawling expanse of 2,500 square meters, Haven Reserve emerges as the quintessence of opulence on the island. Boasting three bedrooms and three pools, including a main pool that stands as one of the largest private pools in the Maldives, stretching an impressive 40 meters in length, this haven sets a new standard for lavish retreats.

To learn more about Villa Haven, set to open later this year, visit villaresorts.com/villa-haven.