Awards
Villa Haven awarded ‘Emerging Luxury Resort of the Year’ at Fashion Summer Awards
Villa Haven has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Emerging Luxury Resort of the Year’ award at the Fashion Summer Awards 2024. The distinguished event, hosted by Anton Gormakh, owner of the Fashion TV Channel, was held at Lapino Hall in Moscow and celebrated excellence in luxury and innovation.
Fashion TV recognised outstanding achievements in the fashion industry, awarding the brightest representatives and providing an unforgettable experience for attendees. During the event, Villa Resorts extended an invitation to visit the Maldives to renowned music producer Yana Rudkovskaya and singer Mitya Fomin. Rudkovskaya, known for her participation in the 4th season of the show ‘Mask’ in 2023, is also the producer for popular Russian singer and Eurovision winner Dima Bilan. Mitya Fomin, a prominent Russian solo singer, dancer, and producer, is well-known for his tenure with the dance group Hi-Fi from 1998 to 2009.
Boasting 73 exquisite sea-facing villas and residences, each adorned with private pools, Villa Haven offers an intimate and secluded island experience unparalleled in its privacy and charm. The resort embraces a design ethos that celebrates the raw beauty of the Maldivian landscape, showcasing indigenous craftsmanship through its extensive use of sustainable materials.
Drawing inspiration from the breathtaking tropical landscape characterised by expansive beaches and verdant foliage, Villa Haven is meticulously crafted to cater to a discerning group of travelers known as the Simple Sybarites. Embracing a philosophy that prioritizes sufficiency over excess, these individuals seek indulgence in the elegance of simplicity.
Nestled within a sprawling expanse of 2,500 square meters, Haven Reserve emerges as the quintessence of opulence on the island. Boasting three bedrooms and three pools, including a main pool that stands as one of the largest private pools in the Maldives, stretching an impressive 40 meters in length, this haven sets a new standard for lavish retreats.
To learn more about Villa Haven, set to open later this year, visit villaresorts.com/villa-haven.
Awards
Kuda Villingili Resort’s Fire Restaurant wins 2024 Wine Spectator Restaurant Award of Excellence
Fire Restaurant has been honoured for its outstanding wine program in Wine Spectator’s 2024 Restaurant Awards, which celebrate the world’s best restaurants for wine.
“We are immensely delighted to receive the Wine Spectator’s 2024 Award of Excellence,” said Amjad Thaufeeq, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili. This award is a testament to our team’s dedication to providing our guests with an outstanding dining experience and a wide range of wine choices. Our wine programme is designed to cater to both connoisseurs and casual wine lovers, ensuring that every guest finds something to enjoy.”
“The restaurant industry is growing and thriving, with restaurant openings surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the first time. To take advantage of the uptick, restaurateurs are re-investing in their wine programs,” said Marvin R. Shanken, Editor and Publisher, Wine Spectator. “Restaurants that make wine a priority are what the Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards program is all about. I’m pleased to congratulate all 3,777 restaurants for their dedication to wine and exemplary wine lists.”
Launched in 1981, the Restaurant Awards represent the world’s only program focused exclusively on restaurant wine service. They are assigned on three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award, with 2,150; 1,531; and 96 winners this year in each respective category.
The Award of Excellence recognises restaurants whose wine lists feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style.
FIRE is inspired by the all-time classic American steakhouse experience, and the concept explores the art of grilling meat to perfection. A team of talented chefs, under the guidance of Executive Chef Lalith Sharma, delivers the finest prime-cut meat plated succulently alongside mouthwatering condiments and a selection of homemade sauces. This fine-dining experience is enhanced further with organic, free-trade certified, and free-range ingredients sourced from around the world. Each plate served is a heartily rich enhancement of timeless flavors. Nestled within the chic and well-balanced ambience of The Restaurant, Fire opens for lunch and dinner while the salty breeze and the gently lapping waves perfect this partially overwater experience.
The Wine list at Fire, is intended to reflect diversity of producers’ terroirs and grape varietals, showcasing an exquisite selection of wines ranging from classic to rustic and modern to vibrant. A particular importance was given to ensuring a balanced and generous sampling of the diverse flavors of both the Old World and the New World with exceptionally high quality and value, encouraging guests to experiment throughout their stay.
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives is an exclusively private island, promising guests of all ages and personalities the opportunity to redefine time and space and the independence to discover themselves while strengthening bonds of togetherness and creating unique experiences. Located at a convenient 30-minute speedboat ride in the picturesque North Male Atoll, this picturesque slice of paradise offers 75 spacious villas sprawled on the beachfront and over the turquoise lagoon. The resort offers a diverse array of gastronomic experiences, from casual Hawker-style to fine dining on the beach, with three diverse dining venues and three unique concepts sure to appeal to everyone’s taste buds.
Awards
South Asian Travel Awards unveils events for 2024
The South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) has announced its exciting lineup of events for 2024, aiming to celebrate and honor excellence in hospitality across the region. This marks the 8th edition of SATA, continuing its tradition of recognizing outstanding achievements in South Asian travel and tourism.
Supported by the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) and the Hotels Association of Nepal (HAN), the festivities kick off with a grand Cocktail event on September 19th, 2024, at The Malla Hotel. Designed as a prime networking opportunity, the evening aims to foster connections among key players in the business, providing a platform for fostering meaningful collaborations.
The following day, on September 20th, 2024, the highly anticipated awards ceremony will be held at Aloft Kathmandu. This event will recognize and reward outstanding achievements in South Asian hospitality, showcasing the pinnacle of excellence in the industry.
Previous editions of SATA have been held in various destinations across South Asia, including Mount Lavinia, Addu City, Mumbai, Galle City, Male’ Atoll, and Bengaluru. Notably, one edition was conducted virtually during the pandemic, demonstrating SATA’s adaptability and commitment to celebrating excellence even in challenging times.
With these events, SATA sets the stage for another year of innovation and growth in the South Asian hospitality industry. The awards solidify SATA’s role as a premier platform for promoting and celebrating the very best in travel and tourism across the region.
Awards
Oaga Art Resort gets nominations in South Asian, Travel Trade Maldives Awards
Oaga Art Resort, a haven for those who crave an escape brimming with artistic inspiration and carefree indulgence, has been nominated for a trio of prestigious awards.
Nestled amidst the Maldives’ turquoise embrace, Oaga Art Resort isn’t your average beach escape. The place is a celebration of creativity, where every corner functions as a canvas showcasing the vibrant Maldivian soul. Locally-sourced art adorns the walls, while handcrafted designs whisper tales of generations-old traditions. But beyond the aesthetics, it’s the genuine warmth and artistic spirit that truly sets the resort apart.
The upcoming South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2024 has nominated the resort for three distinct categories:
- Leading All-Inclusive Resort: For those who crave a carefree escape where every detail, from gourmet meals to exhilarating water activities, is meticulously curated.
- Leading Boutique Hotel/Resort: For those who seek an intimate haven, where personalised service and a genuine connection with the island’s rhythm take centre stage.
- Leading Family Resort: For those who yearn to create lasting memories with their loved ones. Oaga offers a vibrant playground for the little ones, especially with the Fiyoh Kid’s Club and petting farm, ensuring endless entertainment while parents indulge in island serenity.
Travel Trade Maldives (TTM), the Maldives’ leading travel authority, has also recognised Oaga’s unique approach to hospitality. The resort is in the running for:
- Best Boutique Resort: A testament to the resort’s dedication to intimate experiences and artistic expression.
- Best All-Inclusive Resort: Highlighting the commitment to providing a seamless and worry-free escape.
- Best Water Villa Resort: Celebrating the stunning ODI water villas, designed to be an extension of the turquoise paradise.
While your vote would be deeply appreciated, Oaga Art Resort believes the true reward lies in the experience itself.
Imagine a place where art isn’t just admired, it’s lived. Where splashes of colour dance across villas, curated by local Maldivian talents. Where culinary artistry goes beyond the plate, with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and breathtaking ocean views as your backdrop.
This is Oaga Art Resort. A place where every detail whispers a story, and every moment is an invitation to explore your own creativity.
So, the next time you dream of a vacation that transcends the ordinary, consider Oaga. It might just have the perfect canvas for your unforgettable Maldivian adventure.
For Maldives lovers searching for an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan re-defines the limits of what All-Inclusive is all about; with inclusions such as Free Flow (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, In-Villa Dining to floating meal, choices of excursions, motorised water-sports and many more. Situated in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport. A small island with 60 villas with beach and over water options, 5 dining venues and a spa inspired by Maldivian traditional healing practices, Oaga Art Resort’s artistic and creative spaces offer an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists, and craftsmen from the Maldives.
To vote in South Asian Travel Awards, please follow this link. Guests can vote in Travel Trade Maldives awards, via this link.
