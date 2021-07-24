Cora Cora Maldives appoints Chanapach Khumkhur as spa, wellness director

Cora Cora Maldives is the hottest new Maldivian luxury resort opening on October 1 in the unspoiled Raa Atoll.

The five-star premium all-inclusive resort has announced the appointment of their new Director of Spa and Wellness, for Moksha Spa and Wellbeing Centre, Chanapach Khumkhur.

In her role, Chanapach Khumkhur will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Moksha Spa and Wellbeing Centre, with seven treatment rooms, a relaxation lounge, overwater yoga pavilion, gym, and expansive outdoor recreational area.

Moksha Spa and Wellbeing Centre is an oasis to freely replenish energy, move, play, and care for their bodies.

Chanapach Khumkhur will also oversee the resort’s partnership with Comfort Zone, a luxurious Italian skincare brand that is working exclusively with Moksha Spa and Wellbeing Centre.

Chanapach Khumkhur is a successful spa professional with over 17 years of experience with some of the world’s leading luxury spas both in the Maldives and across the globe including S Hotel and Resorts: Lèn Be Well, Rosewood Phuket: Asaya Wellness, Conrad Maldives, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Four Seasons Landaa Giravaru and Anantara Hotels and Resorts.

Most recently, Chanapach Khumkhur was at the helm of the award-winning spa at Crossroads Maldives where she conceived and implemented several key new concepts for the company.

She has been heavily involved in spa and wellness events for World Spa and Wellness Asia and credits her daily meditation practice to her zen lifestyle.

“I am thrilled to work with a team that is dedicated and committed to relaxing the mind and enriching the soul of all our guests and embracing the Cora Cora Maldives freedom ethos,” Chanapach Khumkhur said.

“As a leading member of the spa industry, I pride myself on creating an employee culture that delivers an excellent standard of service, providing guests with a warm and welcoming experience.”

Freedom at Cora Cora Maldives is natural, real, and unfiltered.

The therapists at the Moksha Spa and Wellbeing Centre do not make any claims on their ability to dramatically transform health in just seven or 14 days, as they are trained experts and understand that it takes a little longer than that!

Moksha Spa and Wellbeing Centre offers guests the opportunity to relax the mind and re-connect the heart and soul.

Comprising of 100 beautiful villas overlooking the sparkling waters of the Indian Ocean, Cora Cora Maldives is set to be the ultimate idyllic, island escape.

Cora Cora Maldives will offer its guests a one-of-a-kind immersive Maldivian cultural, experiential, and culinary experience.

Located in the Raa Atoll, Cora Cora Maldives is just 45 minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport or 30 minutes by domestic flight, followed by a 20-minute speedboat journey.