You & Me by Cocoon Maldives wins Agoda Customer Review Award

You & Me by Cocoon Maldives has won Agoda’s Customer Review Award.

The resort won the award, which celebrates service excellence reflected in quality peer to peer reviews, with a high score of 9.4.

With over 35 plus million guest reviews on the platform, Agoda understands the importance of customer reviews. Agoda’s Usage and Attitude Study 2019 shows that 84 per cent of global travellers read online reviews before choosing where to stay when they travel.

“It is indeed a huge accomplishment for us to be presented such an award which emphasises on the excellent reviews from our valued customers. Providing an impeccable service to our guest is the number one priority and this award represents our consistent hard work, and we must continue on our path for excellence and professionalism,” an announcement by the resort read.

You & Me is a private, rustic island retreat, located in a beautiful, untouched corner of the Maldives. A world away from the stresses of everyday life, You & Me is the place to relax, curl up, and spend some quality ‘us time’.

An adults-only island targeting couples, honeymooners and groups of friends, the resort is a quiet, relaxing retreat, far away from other hotels. At You & me Maldives, love is truly in the air!