Crown Tours Maldives introduces innovative online booking system

August 16, 2020

Crown Tours Maldives has introduced a new and innovative online booking system where customers can connect via XML/API or web login.

Through this system, customers can have access to direct contracted rates of over 150 resorts, hotels and guesthouses in the Maldives, as well as more than 80 hotels in Seychelles.

Customers can also get latest offers, packages, live availability and immediate confirmation.

Registrations can be made via Crown Tours’ website or directly on the platform.

A pioneer Destination Management Company (DMC) based in the Maldives since 1985 and a proud member of the Traveller Made and Lufthansa City Centre, Crown Tours provides an outstanding Maldivian experience to its clients, as well as unmatched hospitality services that will meet and exceed their needs.

As local agents working closely with international tour operators, Crown Tours is able to arrange premium quality holidays that will help you experience the destinations it serves in unique and unforgettable ways.

For more details, please send your request to sales@crowntoursmaldives.com.

