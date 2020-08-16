St. Regis Maldives offers exquisite private island experience

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is offering wealthy guests an exquisite private island experience like no other.

For around $250,000, visitors can hire the entire island — recognised as the World’s Leading Luxury Island Resort by the World Travel Awards — giving their friends and family an extraordinary getaway, unmatched in the Maldives.

A bespoke experience dedicated to complete personalisation, the comprehensive buyout presents guests with the keys to Vommuli Island where an elevated sense of privacy is accompanied by world-class amenities and high-touch service, ensuring an unforgettable time at the resort.

Upon arrival to the finest address, guests are welcomed by the refined team of St. Regis hosts and will enjoy signature St. Regis butler service, wholly dedicated to delivering a completely curated stay that reimagines the resort’s elegant programming and elevates the award-winning facilities.

Suited for group travel, buyout guests can indulge in their dream vacation with dolphin cruising and snorkelling excursions aboard the resort’s custom Azimut Flybridge 66 Yacht, Norma; or a barbecue dinner along Alba’s beachfront infinity pool paired with renowned wines from Decanter, the award-wining wine cellar.

Also on offer is a perfectly crafted itinerary of Ayurvedic healing treatments at the Iridium Spa – considered the World’s Best Spa Resort by World Spa Awards.

“We are proud to offer a private, customised stay for our guests who are looking to create intimate memories and believe this is the perfect complement to our regular offerings,” Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, said.

“Our mission has always been to provide a luxurious getaway for our guests and this buyout option seeks to deliver an unprecedented experience, perfect for destination weddings, private parties and other large events.”

The Private Island Experience grants premier access to the resort’s portfolio of 77 transcendent signature villas including the illustrious John Jacob Astor Estate, the most expansive overwater villa in the Maldives.

Accommodating up to 154 guests, the buyout experience includes daily breakfast at Alba, the resort’s signature restaurant, along with a daily food and beverage credit to use at any of the six unique restaurants and bars.

For the active-minded, guests will have unlimited use of non-motorised watersports (excluding diving) offered at the Watersports Centre, and 24-hour access to the state-of-the-art fitness centre for workouts including anti-gravity yoga and meditation practice.

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli resort is the first St. Regis resort set on a private island and immerses travellers into an authentic and beautifully natural environment, elevated by the finest expression of luxury and sophistication.

Set in an untouched tropical landscape, kissed with sparkling sand and surrounded by the Indian Ocean, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli welcomes travellers to an exclusive paradise steeped in exquisite moments.