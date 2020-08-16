Maldives resorts perfect for foodies

Crown & Champa Resorts impresses with a diverse portfolio that spans everything from an ultra-luxe private island to more affordable, midscale properties. Whether it be a honeymoon in a water villa, snorkelling with manta rays, turtles and sharks, or a family get-together, you are spoilt for choice with this remarkable resort collection – one of the largest in the Maldives.

If you prefer your meals seasoned with awe, you have come to the right place too as culinary journeys at all eight Crown & Champa Resorts islands are worth the trip in and of themselves.

For starters, here is a rundown of gourmet delights at three of the properties that deserve a special mention for their drive to improve your experience, one bite and one visit at a time.

Destination Dining – Jungle Dinner at Kudadoo Maldives Private Island.

At Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi, you can live in the lap of luxury that treads lightly.

Setting a new standard in sustainable all-inclusive hospitality, Kudadoo has been designed for escapes from the confines of everyday life. Stay at one of the 15 overwater residences (each boasts a 44m2 infinity plunge pool) and have your butler help you curate your days at this petite piece of paradise.

Anything can be arrange for you, at any time and anywhere: be it a floating breakfast in your residence’s pool, a dolphin-watching jet ski safari with a picnic on a desolate sandbank along the way, diving with underwater scooters among reef sharks, or unlimited spa treatments, moments of magnificence take many forms at Kudadoo – and they are all a part of the private island’s unique all-inclusive.

You can even hop over to Hurawalhi, Kudadoo’s sister property and one of the country’s trendiest resorts, to enjoy its natural bliss and leisure activities. Fancy a private champagne breakfast or a sunset dinner under the ocean, at 5.8 Undersea Restaurant? While at an additional charge, arranging dining under the sea is as easy as letting your butler know.

Dream Island Dinner at Hurawalhi Maldives.

Hurawalhi Maldives is no stranger to epic culinary experiences either! Its standout feature is undoubtedly 5.8 Undersea Restaurant, the world’s largest all-glass undersea restaurant, which delights with a multi-course tasting extravaganza paired with an otherworldly setting 5.8 metres under the sea.

The menus can vary based on season and chef’s current culinary inspiration but always deliver on the promise of a fascinating meal. Be it vegan, vegetarian, seafood or meat dishes, all are cooked to perfection and come with a view that but a few restaurants in the world afford.

Be sure to treat yourself to the award-winning wine pairing too.

A lunch or dinner with a view of the coral reef is something that definitely deserves a place on your Maldives’ bucket list!

Adding to the five-star property’s crown are Canneli restaurant that will have your taste buds dancing with luxurious fare for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Kashibo that will pamper your palate with Chinese, Thai, Indonesian and Vietnamese delicacies, and J.F.K. — Junk Food Kitchen — that vegans as well as meat lovers will thoroughly enjoy.

Dining at Veligandu Island Resort & Spa: Hand-dived baked lobster served with lagoon views at Madivaru à la carte restaurant.

Veligandu Island Resort & Spa is a natural choice for couples seeking to immerse themselves in the beauty of the Maldives. Secluded and intimate, you will fall in love with this 4.5-star resort and its pristine beach fringed by towering palm trees and a turquoise sea.

Veligandu boasts a buffet restaurant and an à la carte restaurant, Madivaru. The latter is nestled on the beach, set amidst lush vegetation, creating a romantic tropical setting. E

xchange sweet nothings with your darling over a delicious meal in the cosy indoor dining area, or dine underneath a starry sky for an even more intimate rendezvous. Take in the beauty of the island while indulging in sumptuous delights prepared by the masterful chefs.

Paying homage to the surroundings, they craft dishes that are perfectly balanced, light and unique. They fuse western culinary techniques with Asian ingredients to serve up decadent masterpieces; the Asian infused lobster bisque, lobster tempura and asparagus salad, as well as grilled chicken salad on crispy Indonesian crackers are a few must-try dishes during your holiday at Veligandu.

No fabulous meal is complete without a great wine pairing, and at Madivaru, you’re in for a treat! Complementing your menu choice with a stunning setting and a bottle to celebrate the occasion in style, your evenings in paradise are bound to be delightful.

Chefs at Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, Hurawalhi Maldives, and Veligandu Island Resort & Spa understand that the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach, so if your holiday at these Crown & Champa Resorts turns out to be the best one yet for you and your loved one, you now know whom to thank.

Bon appétit in the Maldives!