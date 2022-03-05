The Ritz-Carlton Maldives appoints Renato De Oliveira as General Manager

Marriott International has appointed Renato De Oliveira as General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands.

He joins The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands from The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur where he served as the General Manager for over three years.

A passionate hotelier, De Oliveira possesses two decades of luxury hospitality experience and has held several key appointments in six Ritz-Carlton properties across three continents namely The Ritz-Carlton, Hotel Arts Barcelona, The Ritz-Carlton, Abama, The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong, The Ritz-Carlton Santiago, The Ritz-Carlton, San Juan and The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore.

Bringing his luxury hospitality experience with him back to The Ritz-Carlton brand and its debut property in the Maldives, De Oliveira is focused on raising the bar when it comes to delivering bespoke, exemplary and immersive experiences.

“I am extremely honoured and humbly proud to start my new role as General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands,” De Oliveira said.

“After an incredible journey with The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur for which I am forever grateful for all the hard work and beautiful memories from my dear hosts, now it is time to rejoin the Ladies and Gentlemen at this new and amazing property.”

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is ideally located at Fari Islands, in the North Malé Atoll of the Maldives, which is a 45-minute journey by speedboat or a 10-minute seaplane flight from Malé International Airport.

The resort features white sandy beaches, turquoise lagoons and coral reefs with marine life.

Shaped by the Maldivian sun and shored by the Indian Ocean, guest villas at The Ritz Carlton Maldives, Fari Island range in size from one to three bedrooms, featuring the refined elegance and legendary service that define The Ritz-Carlton brand.

The property offers a choice of outstanding culinary venues serving an array of international and local cuisines, in addition to a full suite of fitness and recreational facilities including a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is part of Fari Islands, an archipelago that features three world-class hospitality brands inclusive of The Ritz-Carlton.

Guests have access to a picturesque Fari Marina – the archipelago’s communal beating heart. Built around a vibrant Beach Club, Fari Marina features charming boutiques and a handpicked selection of dining options.

Spaces have been designed by the renowned Kerry Hill Architects, to bring about a delicate balance of serene and social.