The Ritz-Carlton Maldives launches Marriott Bonvoy moment with legendary Jean-Michel Cousteau

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is pleased to announce the continuation of the resort’s partnership with the Ocean Futures Society’s Ambassadors of the Environment program through an exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moment with Jean-Michel Cousteau.

This highly coveted Marriott Bonvoy Moment is available from November 12 through 16, 2021 and will provide the package recipients with a chance to join famed oceanographer Jean-Michel Cousteau for an unforgettable underwater experience at The Ritz -Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands.

Recipients will explore natural Maldivian wonders both above and below the water including stunning coral reefs, vibrant aquatic wildlife unique to the Indian Ocean and so much more.

The full experience for two includes:

Four-night stay in a Beach Pool Villa at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, checking in November 12 and checking out November 16, 2021

Scuba dive with oceanographic explorer, environmentalist, educator, and film producer Jean-Michel Cousteau

Viewing of a Jean-Michel Cousteau featured film + presentation

Exclusive dinner hosted by Jean-Michel Cousteau

Daily sunrise yoga in the Mystique Garden

Daily breakfast at La Locanda

Private sunset cruise, including cocktails and canapés

Signature Ambassadors of the Environment experience with in-house Naturalist

Exclusive welcome amenities upon arrival

Roundtrip transportation between the resort and Male International Airport

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is the only resort in Asia Pacific to offer the Ambassadors of the Environment program and is constantly working to carry on the values of Jean-Michel

Cousteau’s Ocean Futures Society through immersive and educational programming that explores and protects the delicate ecosystem of the Maldives.

While there are only three packages to bid on for this exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moment, guests of the resort will still be able to participate with the Ambassadors of the Environment program during their stay through destination specific experiences, which include underwater photography and videography, activities around marine biology, night snorkelling, astronomy and more.

The property is ideally located at Fari Islands, in the North Malé Atoll of the Maldives, which is a 45-minute journey by speedboat or a 10-minute seaplane flight from Malé International Airport. The resort features white sandy beaches, turquoise lagoons and coral reefs with marine life.

Shaped by the Maldivian sun and shored by the Indian Ocean, guest villas at The Ritz Carlton Maldives, Fari Island are expected to range in size from one to three bedrooms, featuring the refined elegance and legendary service that define The Ritz-Carlton brand.

The property is also expected to offer a choice of outstanding culinary venues serving an array of international and local cuisines, in addition to a full suite of fitness and recreational facilities including a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is part of Fari Islands, an archipelago that features three world-class hospitality brands inclusive of The Ritz-Carlton.

The guests are expected to have access to a picturesque Fari Marina – the archipelago’s communal beating heart. Built around a vibrant Beach Club, Fari Marina features charming boutiques and a handpicked selection of dining options.

Spaces have been designed by the renowned Kerry Hill Architects, to bring about a delicate balance of serene and social.