OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI enhances RESERVE Experience with unsurpassed privileges

OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI curates a timeless escape with exciting new additions to The RESERVE Experience. An abundance of exceptional offerings and privileges give guests the freedom to create everlasting memories in inspiring spaces.

Tailored with heartfelt care by THE OZEN COLLECTION, THE RESERVE Experience creates an immersive getaway in 15 iconic RESERVE. These secluded sanctuaries are available in four categories: Earth Pool RESERVE, Private Ocean RESERVE with Slide, THE OZEN RESERVE, and the Royal RESERVE.

Enchanting dine around experiences – Anywhere, Anytime

Among the first in the destination, The RESERVE Experience allows guests to dine anywhere, anytime at Bolifushi island. This includes all-day dining at Vista del Mar, two speciality restaurants SANGU Beach and Tradition Saffron, SANGU Bar, main overwater bar OZAR and modern gastronomic experience at the signature restaurant ORIGINƎ.

Along with the one-of-a-kind dine anywhere, anytime privilege, guests are also treated to an array of personalised culinary experiences. For a change from the delectable breakfast spreads at Vista del Mar, RESERVE residents can choose to relish a secluded à la carte breakfast at ORIGINE. Complimentary in-villa dining, muffin breakfasts and afternoon tea service at the RESERVE enhance the intimate holiday experience.

The exclusive culinary journey continues with a barbeque dinner arranged at the RESERVE and floating breakfast, both served once during the stay. RESERVE residents are also treated to a complimentary spread of light snacks and beverages whenever they book excursions at the resort’s PADI certified Best Dives centre.

The RESERVE Experience Privileges

The RESERVE Experience begins the moment guests reach Velana International Airport in Malé. A personal Hiyani (butler) welcomes guests and assists them to THE OZEN COLLECTION Lounge, located a few steps away from the arrival gate. While guests recharge in this peaceful lounge with a service of beverages, cold towel, and Wi-Fi access, their Hiyani completes the transfer formalities.

A scenic 20-minute catamaran ride brings guests to Bolifushi island. This journey is an alluring experience by itself with spacious interiors, bespoke catamaran amenities and service of tea, coffee and chilled water. Transfers are kept private, based on availability.

On reaching the shores of Bolifushi island, guests are received with a Traditional Maldivian welcome with Boduberu drumming, fresh coconut water and palm leaf necklaces. The soulful welcome is enhanced by a charming shower of flower petals, umbrella escort from the jetty and a refreshing foot ritual at the arrival lounge by ELE | NA ELEMENTS OF NATURE spa and wellness centre.

The pampering continues with an array of signature experiences: special RESERVE welcome gifts, 24/7 personal Hiyani service, packing and unpacking service, handpicked gifts with turndown, maxi bar replenished daily with a selection of liquor, and complimentary spa massages (depending on the nights of stay).

As the getaway ends, a memorable farewell experience is curated with personal touches. Laundry wash on the day of departure, complimentary late checkout and late lunch (subject to availability), handcrafted farewell gift, personal butler escort to the Malé International Airport and catamaran transfer with bespoke amenities on departure.

THE OZEN COLLECTION creates timeless sanctuaries that exude tranquillity and inspiration. An abundance of sophisticated experiences seamlessly blended with a grand sense of space and design, tailored wellness journeys, and an enriching culture set apart the brand’s two resorts in the Maldives.

OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, the first resort under this brand, opened in July 2016. THE OZEN COLLECTION’s success story continues in the Maldives with the addition of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, launched in December 2020.

OZEN SECLUDED TANGALLE takes the brand to the south coast of Sri Lanka and is scheduled to be launched in 2023.

